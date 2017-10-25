Gavronski Eyeing NABA Title, Top 10 World Ranking

A title, a top 10 world ranking and continued domination in his hometown will all be on the line when Mike Gavronski steps into the ring on Nov. 18.

Gavronski will fight Andrew Hernandez for the vacant WBA-North American Boxing Association Super Middleweight championship in the main event of Battle at the Boat 113 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.





Gavronski, currently ranked No. 5 by the NABA, No. 5 by the USBA and No. 2 by the NABF, has been simply unstoppable over the last year, going a perfect 4-0 while placing himself on the verge of a top 10 world ranking in the process.

Gavronski is 24-2-1 with 15 KOs and is coming off a dominating performance over Brian Vera on Sept. 9, winning by TKO. It was Gavronski’s 11th victory in his hometown of Tacoma in 12 career fights.

“I love fighting in front of the Tacoma fans, fighting in front of my friends and family, but also fighting in front of people who haven’t see me before and turning them into new fans,” said Gavronski, who signed a multiple-year promotional contract with Brian Halquist Productions in October.

After winning numerous amateur titles, including a pair of Tacoma Golden Gloves championships, Gavronski made his professional debut on Jan. 9, 2010 at the Emerald Queen by defeating Darren Anzai by TKO.

He brings a four-fight winning streak into the title contest, also defeating Quinton Rankin, Thomas Awimbono and Jake Carr – four fighters with a combined 48-7-3 record.





Gavronski was a product of the Tacoma Boys Club as an amateur, a program that produced Olympic Gold Medalists Leo Randolph and Sugar Ray Seales along with future world champions Rocky Lockridge and Johnny Bumphus.

A victory over Hernandez will go a long way in Gavronski’s path towards becoming the City of Destiny’s newest world titlist.

“I’m excited, not just for myself, but for Tacoma,” said Gavronski about Tacoma which also the hometown of former World Middleweight Champion Freddie Steele, among other historical standouts. “This city has a great (boxing) tradition. I’m looking to add to it.”

Gavronski is coming off his strongest 12-month stretch during his pro career, ending KO artist Awimbono’s 18-fight winning streak, Australian champion Carr’s 11-fight winning streak, and a three-fight winning streak by Vera, who owns a victory over former WBC World Super Welterweight Sergio Mora.





“Mike has been incredible over the last year,” Halquist said. “He’s now in the conversation for a top 10 world ranking. An NABA title victory will place him right on the doorstep of fighting for a world title in 2018.”

Hernandez, a former WBA-NABA USA Middleweight champion, is 19-7-1 with 9 KOs. His lone Emerald Queen Casino fight came on March 26, 2016 when he defeated former world title contender Dionisio Miranda.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The main event will be one of six fights on the card, which will also feature a semi-main event between Andre Keys (4-1-0, KO) and Sean Gee (4-6-0) and a battle of unbeaten 169-pounders in Fatlum Zhuta (4-0-1, 3 KOs) and Kian Heidari (1-0-1).

Battle at the Boat 113 will feature the VIP experience with 3rd Row Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

Battle at the Boat 113 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 113 Card

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017

10 Round Main Event – WBA-NABA Super Middleweight Championship

Mike Gavronski (24-2-1, 15 KOs) vs. Andrew Hernandez (19-7-1, 9 KOs)

5 Round Semi-Main Events

144 pounds: Andre Keys (4-1-0, KO) vs. Sean Gee (4-6-0) ­­

169 pounds: Fatlum Zhuta (4-0-1, 3 KOs) vs. Kian Heidari (1-0-1)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

140 pounds: Niko McFarland (0-4-1) vs. Nicholaus Briannes (1-7-0)

152 pounds: Steve Villalobos (5-0-0, 4 KOs) vs. Eduardo Torres (1-1-0)

142 pounds: Austin Springer (Debut) vs. Jorge Linares (1-0-0, KO)