Gavin McDonnell vs. Rey Vargas this Sat.

Undefeated contender Rey Vargas and Gavin McDonnell will vie for the vacant WBC Super Bantamweight title this Saturday from the Ice Arena in Hull, England that will be streamed live on www.klowdtv.com

The action will begin a period of three major fight cards on www.klowdtv.com on in the span of seven week. Next Saturday, on March 4th, the action shifts to London as one of the biggest heavyweight fights in the United Kingdom in recent years will take place as the bad blood will be settled between cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew moving up in weight to face former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion David Haye. Then on April 15th from Glasgow, Scotland, it will be a Junior Welterweight unification bout as WBA champion Ricky Burns takes on undefeated IBF champion Julius Indongo.





Vargas of Otumba, Mexico has a record of 28-0 with 22 knockouts, and will be making his 1st attempt at a world title.

The 26 year-old is a 7 year professional, and has wins over former two-time world champion Alexander Munoz, former world title challengers Cecilio Santos, Juanito Rubillar, as well as well as contenders Luis Lugo (13-1-2), Marcos Cardenas (13-1-1), Eduardo Mancito (13-1-2) and Alexis Kabore (25-1).

“It is a risk going to England, but I’m not scared,” said Vargas. “I know that I’ll get booed when I go into the ring but I know when I win and step out of the ring they will applaud me. I am going to win this fight, even being in his backyard. He has that home advantage but I will win.

“I know the judges could be an issue. In fact, a gym mate of mine, Julio Ceja, fought his brother and won, but they robbed him. The idea is to go for the knockout otherwise they could rob you.

“It shows a bit of cowardice, not on him but on his team because they don’t want him to fight outside his country as they know he’ll lose. But I do trust that the WBC are fair and they will be neutral – the best man will win. I’d be very proud to take the WBC belt home.”

McDonnell of Dorncaster, England is the twin brother of WBA Bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell, and has a record of 16-0-2 with 4 knockouts.

Gavin, 30 years old, turned professional is a 7 year professional, and got to this title opportunity on the strength of his victories over undefeated Scott Gladwin (5-0), Leigh Wood (11-0), Oleksandr Yegorov (13-0-1), Jorge Sanchez (15-0), three-time world title challenger Vusi Malinga (21-5-1) as well as Dean Anderson (5-1-1), Paul Econmides (13-3), Jeremy Parodi (37-2-1).

In his last bout, McDonnell took an 8-round decision from Robin Zamora on September 10th in London.

“I have to pinch myself that it’s finally here,” said McDonnell. “All the hard work I’ve put in over the years, it feels like it’s meant to be this moment.

“I have seen my brother become World champion, I have seen my gym-mate Tony Bellew become World champion and I believe now I’m ready and to be let off the leash. I’m ready to become world champion. Two twin brothers on the scene, both World champions standing side by side – the Klitschko brothers of Doncaster!

“We were in the same boat me and my brother, fighting an unbeaten Mexican banger. Having home advantage is key and I’ve wanted that.

“I like being written off, I love proving people wrong and this will be no different. I really want to make a name for myself, I’ve always felt like I’ve been in my brother’s shadow but I’m 18 fights unbeaten and I’m on the verge of a World title fight.

“Vargas’ record says that he’s big puncher but we won’t know how good he is until we get in there. How much does he want it? Not more than me. He will have to knock me out cold to win it as he can’t beat me.”

