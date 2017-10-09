Gassiev vs. Wlodarczyk undercard

Local prospect Julian Rodriguez (16-0, 10 KOs) returns to the ring as the New Jersey-native defends his perfect record in a six-round welterweight bout that highlights an exciting night of undercard attractions on Saturday, October 21 from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with World Boxing Super Series





The October 21 event is headlined by the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarterfinal showdown between IBF Champion Murat Gassiev and former cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk live on AUDIENCE Network. Featured bouts also include Polish contender Mateusz Masternak facing once-beaten Stivens Bujaj in a WBSS cruiserweight reserve match and unbeaten Polish contender Maciej Sulecki taking on former title challenger Jack Culcay.

Also competing in undercard bouts are 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis (3-0, 3 KOs), who enters the ring for an eight-round welterweight fight, 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajaba (1-0, 1 KO) in a six-round heavyweight showdown and rising unbeaten prospect Money Powell IV (4-0, 3 KOs) against Detroit’s Antonio Urista (9-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight affair.

Rounding out the night of fights is powerful super welterweight Skender Halili (14-2, 13 KOs) of Kosovo in a six-round bout against Samuel Amoako (19-15, 16 KOs) and Nigerian cruiserweight Efetobor Apochi (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round fight against Lawrence Gabriel (1-1-1).

Representing Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., Rodriguez had a stellar amateur career that included a 2013 National Golden Gloves title, a 2012 U.S. Amateur Championships silver medal and a spot as an alternate on the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. The 22-year-old has continued to impress since turning pro in 2013, delivering knockouts in nine of his first 10 fights. Rodriguez has picked up victories over Jerry Belmontes and Dario Ferman in 2017 and will fight in his home state for the first time since he stopped Peter Oluoch in round one at Prudential Center in May 2015.

An accomplished amateur representing Kaunas, Lithuania, Stanionis is looking to become the next Eastern European fighter to make a splash in the U.S. The 23-year-old had a 141-19 record as an amateur and earned four senior national championships before winning gold at the European Olympic Qualifier to earn his trip to the 2016 Games. A gold medalist at welterweight at the 2015 European Amateur Boxing Championships, Stanionis has impressed with knockouts in his first three starts since turning pro in April, including a first round destruction of Oscar Valenzuela in September.





The 23-year-old Ajagba is set to turn pro after beating the odds and making the 2016 Rio Olympics to represent his native Nigeria. Although he lost in the quarterfinals, Ajagba made a splash by delivering a highlight reel knockout in his opening bout against Trinidad and Tobago. The fighter known as “King Kong” also won an African games gold medal during his impressive amateur career delivered a first round knockout in his pro debut in July.

Born in Germany, where his former boxer father was stationed in the military, Powell IV dedicated himself to boxing for good when his family moved back to the U.S. in 2011. The 19-year-old has quickly made a name for himself since then, winning the 2016 Youth Welterweight National Championship to earn the top ranking in the 152-pound division by USA Boxing. Fighting out of Fort Mitchell, on the state line of Alabama and Georgia, Powell has scored stoppage victories in three of his four pro victories.