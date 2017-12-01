Gary Sweeney fights Imantas Davidaitis this Saturday

Former Irish Elite amateur champion returns to the ring after 13-month absence.

Former Irish Elite amateur champion Gary Sweeney is out to cut Lithuanian giant Imantas Davidaitis down to size when they clash in Brentwood on Saturday night.

Undefeated Galway-born Mayo cruiserweight Sweeney (3-0, 3KOs) returns to the ring after a 13-month absence this weekend, with an undercard bout on MTK Global’s ‘Pride & Glory’ fight bill at the Brentwood Centre.

Action gets underway at 6pm on Saturday after a schedule change, with iFL TV set to stream the entire card live (via this link) from the Essex venue.

Sweeney, a former European Youth silver medallist, has been out of action since November of last year due to a back injury, but the 23-year-old is keen to shake off any remaining ring rust ahead of what he hopes will be a busy 2018.

“I’ve been out over a year, so I’m just looking forward to getting back in with a bang,” said Sweeney. “I have an abscess on my tailbone and I still have to get that operated on. It’s very awkward and painful, but I’ll be fit for Saturday and I’ll be going for surgery after I get this fight out of the way.

“I’ve been doing a fair bit of sparring and I think a fair bit of the rust came off, but obviously when you’re not in there fighting you don’t really know, so I’m looking forward to getting a proper fight.”

Lithuanian journeyman Davidaitis (6-25-1) will be in the opposing corner for Sweeney’s four-rounder and the Irishman expects the 6ft 8½in giant to present a unique challenge.

“He’s a big lad,” said ‘The Gallant’ Gary. “I’ve never boxed someone so tall – the tallest I’ve boxed was about 6ft 3in or 6ft 4in –but I’m going to chop him down to size!

“This is the longest break I’ve had so I’m really keen to get in there and mix it up. Even in the amateurs I was always active and fighting every few weeks, but this is the longest I’ve been out.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back in, getting the win and 2018 is going to be a big year for me,” added Sweeney, who is trained by his brother and veteran pro Michael.