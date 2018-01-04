Gary Sweeney added to ‘High Stakes’ fight bill

Former Irish Elite amateur champion Gary Sweeney hopes to kick off a busy 2018 when he takes to the ring for his first fight of the year at the Brentwood Centre in March.

The undefeated Galway-born Mayo cruiserweight (4-0, 4KOs) has been added to MTK Global’s ‘High Stakes’ fight bill in Essex, which will be live on iFL TV.





Southern Area light-middleweight champion Matt McCarthy (18-1, 4KOs) headlines a stacked card packed with MTK-backed talent, including European Youth amateur silver medallist Sweeney.

The 23-year-old will fight for only the second time in the space of 16 months, having been sidelined with a back problem.

‘The Gallant’ Gary recently underwent treatment for an abscess on his tailbone ahead of planned surgery later this year and he is eager to make up for lost time.

“I’m getting stuck back into training now Christmas is over,” said Sweeney. “I’m delighted to have a fight sorted so quickly, especially after what happened in 2017 with injuries and only getting one fight last year.

“It’s great to get back out so fast and hopefully after this I’ll be able to build on it and build my record.





“I was meant to have an operation recently on my back problem, but the proper surgery has been delayed until later this year. They’ve drained it [the abscess], so that’s improved it and now I’m able to train and fight.”

Sweeney, who is trained by his brother – former pro Michael – made an impressive return to action last month on MTK’s ‘Pride & Glory’ fight bill at the Brentwood Centre, chopping 6ft 8½ Lithuanian giant Imantas Davidaitis down inside one round.

“I wasn’t wasting any time,” said the 2014 Irish amateur heavyweight champion. “I don’t like going the distance and I don’t get paid for overtime so if I can take them out, I’ll do it.

“The finish looked pretty good as well. I think the uppercut done him, it was a nice knockout and I’ll be aiming for another one in March.





“I just want to be kept busy, I’ve no opponents in mind just yet, I’ll be happy to be kept busy and whoever they throw in front of me I’ll try to knockout.”

iFL TV will screen all the ‘High Stakes’ action live as the YouTube channel build on their coverage of MTK Global’s ‘Pride & Glory’ bill, which was topped by Liverpool heavyweight David Price and has attracted over 145,000 viewers.

Tickets for the March 3 card range from £40, with £60 table tickets (including service) available while ringside table seating (including service) are priced at £70.

Further fight details and streaming information will be announced in the coming weeks.