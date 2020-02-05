Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar – WBC stats for this Saturday

WBC Featherweight World Championship

TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:

“Mr.” GARY RUSSELL JR. (U.S.A.)

WBC Featherweight World Champion / 5th title defense

Age: 31 / Date of birth: June 5, 1988

Residence: Capitol Heights, Maryland / Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Record: 30-1, 18 KOs / Total rounds: 148 / World championship fights: 5-1, 4 KOs

Height: 5’4.5” – 164 cm / Reach: 64” – 163 cm / Stance: Left-handed

Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Gary Russell Sr.

TUGSTSOGT “King Tug” NYAMBAYAR (Mongolia)

Ranked WBC No. 1 / Mandatory Challenger at Featherweight

Age: 27 / Date of birth: June 23, 1992

Residence: Los Angeles, California / Birthplace: Ulan Bator, Mongolia

Record: 11-0, 9 KOs / Total rounds: 50

Height: 5’8″ – 173cm / Reach: 66″ – 168cm / Stance: Right-handed

WBC FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS:

1. Davey Moore (US) + 1963

2. Ultiminio Ramos (Mex) 1963 – 1964

3. Vicente Saldivar (Mex) + 1964 – 1967

4. Howard Winstone (Wales) + 1968

5. Jose Legra (Cuba) 1968 – 1969

6. Johnny Famechon (Fran) 1969 – 1970

7. Vicente Saldivar (Mex) * + 1970

8. Kuniaki Shibata (Japan) 1970 – 1972

9. Clemente Sanchez (Mex) + 1972

10. Jose Legra (Cuba) * 1972 – 1973

11. Eder Jofre (Bra) 1973

12. Bobby Chacon (US) 1974 – 1975

13. Ruben Olivares (Mex) 1975

14. David Kotey (Ghana) 1975 – 1976

15. Danny Lopez (US) 1976 – 1980

16. Salvador Sanchez (Mex) + 1980 – 1982

17. Juan Laporte (P. Rico( 1982 – 1984

18. Wilfredo Gomez (P. Rico) 1984

19. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) 1984 – 1987

20. Jeff Fenech (Aust) 1988 – 1990

21. Marcos Villasana (Mex) 1990 – 1991

22. Paul Hodkinson (GB) 1991 – 1993

23. Goyo Vargas (Mex) 1993

24. Kevin Kelley (US) 1993 – 1995

25. Alejandro Gonzalez (Mex) 1995

26. Manuel Medina (Mex) 1995

27. Luisito Espinosa (Phil) 1995 – 1999

28. Cesar Soto (Mex) 1999

29. Naseem Hamed (GB) 1999

30. Guty Espadas (Mex) 2000 – 2001

31. Erik Morales (Mex) 2001 – 2002

32. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mex) 2002

33. Erik Morales (Mex) * 2002 – 2003

34. Injin Chi (Korea) 2004 – 2006

35. Takashi Koshimoto (Japan) 2006

36. Humberto Soto (Mex) Interim 2005 – 2006

37. Rodolfo Lopez (Mex) 2006

38. Injin Chi (Korea) * 2006

39. Jorge Linares (Ven) 2007

40. Oscar Larios (Mex) 2008 – 2009

41. Tahakahiro Aoh (Jap) 2009

42. Elio Rojas (Dom. R.) 2010

43. Hozumi Hasegawa (Jap) 2010 – 2011

44. Jhonny Gonzalez (Mex) 2011 – 2012

45. Daniel Ponce de Leon Mex) 2012 – 2013

46. Abner Mares (US) 2013

47. Jhonny Gonzalez (Mex)* 2013 – 2015

48. Gary Russell Jr. (US) 2015 –

* Regained

WBC FEATHERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS





1. Salvador Sanchez (Mexico) +

2. Azumah Nelson (Ghana)

3. Erik Morales (Mexico)

4. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico)

5. Vicente Saldivar (Mexico) +

6. Ultiminio Ramos (Mexico/Cuba)

7. Davey Moore (United States) +

8. Danny Lopez (United States)

9. Jeff Fenech (Australia)

10. Marcos Villasana (Mexico)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:

43 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only five have regained the title: Vicente Saldivar (Mexico), Jose Legra (Cuba-Spain), Erik Morales (Mexico), Injin Chi (Korea), Jhonny Gonzalez (Mexico).

135 WBC featherweight world title fights have been held in WBC history.

62 WBC featherweight world title fights have been held in the United States in WBC history.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS

May 19, 2018 Gary Russell Jr. W12 Joseph Diaz – Oxon Hill, Maryland

Mar. 28, 2015 Gary Russell Jr. TKO4 Jhonny Gonzalez – Las Vegas, Nevada

Aug. 24, 2013 Jhonny Gonzalez KO1 Abner Mares – Carson, California

May 4, 2013 Abner Mares TKO9 Daniel Ponce de Leon – Las Vegas, Nevada

April 8, 2011 Jhonny Gonzalez TKO4 Hozumi Hasegawa – Kobe, Japan

Nov. 26, 2010 Hozumi Hasegawa W12 Juan Carlos Burgos – Nagoya, Japan

Mar. 12, 2009 Takahiro Ao W12 Oscar Larios – Tokyo, Japan

May 31, 2008 Oscar Larios TKO5 Feider Viloria – Chetumal, Mexico

July 21, 2007 Jorge Linares TKO10 Oscar Larios – Las Vegas Nevada

Aug. 20, 2005 Humberto Soto W12 Rocky Juarez – Rosemont, Illinois

April 10, 2004 In-Jin Chi KO7 Michael Brodie – Manchester, England

Nov. 16, 2002 Erik Morales W12 Paulie Ayala – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 22, 2002 Marco Antonio Barrera W12 Erik Morales – Las Vegas, Nevada

July 28, 2001 Erik Morales W12 In-Jin Chi – Los Angeles, California

Oct. 22, 1999 Naseem Hamed W12 Cesar Soto – Detroit, Michigan

Jan. 7, 1995 Alejandro Gonzalez TKO10 Kevin Kelley – San Antonio, Texas

May 6, 1994 Kevin Kelley W12 Jesse Benavides – Atlantic City, New Jersey

April 28, 1993 Goya Vargas TKO7 Paul Hodkinson – Dublin, Ireland

Nov. 13, 1991 Paul Hodkinson W12 Marcos Villasana – Belfast, Northern Ireland

Aug. 15, 1991 Marcos Villasana W12 Ricardo Cepeda – Marbella, Spain

April 8, 1989 Jeff Fenech W12 Marcos Villasana – Melbourne, Australia

Dec. 12, 1984 Azumah Nelson KO11 Wilfredo Gomez – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Mar. 31, 1984 Wilfredo Gomez W12 Juan Laporte – San Juan, Puerto Rico

July 21, 1982 Salvador Sanchez TKO15 Azumah Nelson – New York, New York

Aug. 21, 1981 Salvador Sanchez TKO8 Wilfredo Gomez – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 21, 1980 Salvador Sanchez TKO14 Danny Lopez – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 17, 1979 Danny Lopez KO15 Mike Ayala – San Antonio, Texas

June 20, 1975 Ruben Olivares TKO2 Bobby Chacon – Inglewood, California

March 1, 1975 Bobby Chacon KO2 Jesus Estrada – Los Angeles, California

Oct. 21, 1973 Eder Jofre KO4 Vicente Saldivar – Salvador, Brazil

May 9, 1970 Vicente Saldivar W15 Johnny Famechon – Rome, Italy

Mar. 21, 1963 Sugar Ramos TKO10 Davey Moore – Los Angeles, California

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.