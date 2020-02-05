Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar – WBC stats for this Saturday

WBC Featherweight World Championship
February 8, 2020 / Allentown, Pennsylvania / PPL Center
TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:
“Mr.” GARY RUSSELL JR. (U.S.A.)
WBC Featherweight World Champion / 5th title defense
Age: 31 / Date of birth: June 5, 1988
Residence: Capitol Heights, Maryland / Birthplace: Washington, D.C.
Record: 30-1, 18 KOs / Total rounds: 148 / World championship fights: 5-1, 4 KOs
Height: 5’4.5” – 164 cm / Reach: 64” – 163 cm / Stance: Left-handed
Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Gary Russell Sr.
TUGSTSOGT “King Tug” NYAMBAYAR (Mongolia)
Ranked WBC No. 1 / Mandatory Challenger at Featherweight
Age: 27 / Date of birth: June 23, 1992
Residence: Los Angeles, California / Birthplace: Ulan Bator, Mongolia
Record: 11-0, 9 KOs / Total rounds: 50
Height: 5’8″ – 173cm / Reach: 66″ – 168cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Ismael Salas
WBC FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS:
1. Davey Moore (US) + 1963
2. Ultiminio Ramos (Mex) 1963 – 1964
3. Vicente Saldivar (Mex) + 1964 – 1967
4. Howard Winstone (Wales) + 1968
5. Jose Legra (Cuba) 1968 – 1969
6. Johnny Famechon (Fran) 1969 – 1970
7. Vicente Saldivar (Mex) * + 1970
8. Kuniaki Shibata (Japan) 1970 – 1972
9. Clemente Sanchez (Mex) + 1972
10. Jose Legra (Cuba) * 1972 – 1973
11. Eder Jofre (Bra) 1973
12. Bobby Chacon (US) 1974 – 1975
13. Ruben Olivares (Mex) 1975
14. David Kotey (Ghana) 1975 – 1976
15. Danny Lopez (US) 1976 – 1980
16. Salvador Sanchez (Mex) + 1980 – 1982
17. Juan Laporte (P. Rico( 1982 – 1984
18. Wilfredo Gomez (P. Rico) 1984
19. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) 1984 – 1987
20. Jeff Fenech (Aust) 1988 – 1990
21. Marcos Villasana (Mex) 1990 – 1991
22. Paul Hodkinson (GB) 1991 – 1993
23. Goyo Vargas (Mex) 1993
24. Kevin Kelley (US) 1993 – 1995
25. Alejandro Gonzalez (Mex) 1995
26. Manuel Medina (Mex) 1995
27. Luisito Espinosa (Phil) 1995 – 1999
28. Cesar Soto (Mex) 1999
29. Naseem Hamed (GB) 1999
30. Guty Espadas (Mex) 2000 – 2001
31. Erik Morales (Mex) 2001 – 2002
32. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mex) 2002
33. Erik Morales (Mex) * 2002 – 2003
34. Injin Chi (Korea) 2004 – 2006
35. Takashi Koshimoto (Japan) 2006
36. Humberto Soto (Mex) Interim 2005 – 2006
37. Rodolfo Lopez (Mex) 2006
38. Injin Chi (Korea) * 2006
39. Jorge Linares (Ven) 2007
40. Oscar Larios (Mex) 2008 – 2009
41. Tahakahiro Aoh (Jap) 2009
42. Elio Rojas (Dom. R.) 2010
43. Hozumi Hasegawa (Jap) 2010 – 2011
44. Jhonny Gonzalez (Mex) 2011 – 2012
45. Daniel Ponce de Leon Mex) 2012 – 2013
46. Abner Mares (US) 2013
47. Jhonny Gonzalez (Mex)* 2013 – 2015
48. Gary Russell Jr. (US) 2015 –
* Regained
WBC FEATHERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS
1. Salvador Sanchez (Mexico) +
2. Azumah Nelson (Ghana)
3. Erik Morales (Mexico)
4. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico)
5. Vicente Saldivar (Mexico) +
6. Ultiminio Ramos (Mexico/Cuba)
7. Davey Moore (United States) +
8. Danny Lopez (United States)
9. Jeff Fenech (Australia)
10. Marcos Villasana (Mexico)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:
43 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only five have regained the title: Vicente Saldivar (Mexico), Jose Legra (Cuba-Spain), Erik Morales (Mexico), Injin Chi (Korea), Jhonny Gonzalez (Mexico).
135 WBC featherweight world title fights have been held in WBC history.
62 WBC featherweight world title fights have been held in the United States in WBC history.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS
May 19, 2018 Gary Russell Jr. W12 Joseph Diaz – Oxon Hill, Maryland
Mar. 28, 2015 Gary Russell Jr. TKO4 Jhonny Gonzalez – Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug. 24, 2013 Jhonny Gonzalez KO1 Abner Mares – Carson, California
May 4, 2013 Abner Mares TKO9 Daniel Ponce de Leon – Las Vegas, Nevada
April 8, 2011 Jhonny Gonzalez TKO4 Hozumi Hasegawa – Kobe, Japan
Nov. 26, 2010 Hozumi Hasegawa W12 Juan Carlos Burgos – Nagoya, Japan
Mar. 12, 2009 Takahiro Ao W12 Oscar Larios – Tokyo, Japan
May 31, 2008 Oscar Larios TKO5 Feider Viloria – Chetumal, Mexico
July 21, 2007 Jorge Linares TKO10 Oscar Larios – Las Vegas Nevada
Aug. 20, 2005 Humberto Soto W12 Rocky Juarez – Rosemont, Illinois
April 10, 2004 In-Jin Chi KO7 Michael Brodie – Manchester, England
Nov. 16, 2002 Erik Morales W12 Paulie Ayala – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 22, 2002 Marco Antonio Barrera W12 Erik Morales – Las Vegas, Nevada
July 28, 2001 Erik Morales W12 In-Jin Chi – Los Angeles, California
Oct. 22, 1999 Naseem Hamed W12 Cesar Soto – Detroit, Michigan
Jan. 7, 1995 Alejandro Gonzalez TKO10 Kevin Kelley – San Antonio, Texas
May 6, 1994 Kevin Kelley W12 Jesse Benavides – Atlantic City, New Jersey
April 28, 1993 Goya Vargas TKO7 Paul Hodkinson – Dublin, Ireland
Nov. 13, 1991 Paul Hodkinson W12 Marcos Villasana – Belfast, Northern Ireland
Aug. 15, 1991 Marcos Villasana W12 Ricardo Cepeda – Marbella, Spain
April 8, 1989 Jeff Fenech W12 Marcos Villasana – Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12, 1984 Azumah Nelson KO11 Wilfredo Gomez – San Juan, Puerto Rico
Mar. 31, 1984 Wilfredo Gomez W12 Juan Laporte – San Juan, Puerto Rico
July 21, 1982 Salvador Sanchez TKO15 Azumah Nelson – New York, New York
Aug. 21, 1981 Salvador Sanchez TKO8 Wilfredo Gomez – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 21, 1980 Salvador Sanchez TKO14 Danny Lopez – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 17, 1979 Danny Lopez KO15 Mike Ayala – San Antonio, Texas
June 20, 1975 Ruben Olivares TKO2 Bobby Chacon – Inglewood, California
March 1, 1975 Bobby Chacon KO2 Jesus Estrada – Los Angeles, California
Oct. 21, 1973 Eder Jofre KO4 Vicente Saldivar – Salvador, Brazil
May 9, 1970 Vicente Saldivar W15 Johnny Famechon – Rome, Italy
Mar. 21, 1963 Sugar Ramos TKO10 Davey Moore – Los Angeles, California
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.