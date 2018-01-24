Gary Cornish vs. David Howe this Friday

Gary Cornish is determined to kick-start a redemption mission on Friday night as he aims to return to winning ways in Glasgow.

Inverness heavyweight Cornish fights on an MTK Scotland’s ‘Burns Supper’ fight night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in his first bout since a tight British-title fight loss to Sam Sexton last October.





The 30-year-old ‘Highlander’ takes on Sheffield’s David Howe in a six-rounder this weekend as he looks to rebuild towards another title shot.

“I’m looking forward to a good fight and a good night at the Crowne Plaza,” said Cornish. “I haven’t lost the buzz for boxing yet, I enjoy the training and getting in the ring.

“They say you learn from your defeats and even though I had a lot of problems in my last camp before the Sexton fight, you just have to learn from it and deal with it.

“I’ll speak to Sam [Kynoch, MTK Scotland] after the fight and come up with a plan because I want to be busy and the busier I am the more I’ll learn. Whenever I’m offered a fight, I’ll say yes.

“As I say, I do this because I enjoy it so why wouldn’t I take what opportunities come? I’m keen to get back fighting for titles and I’ll take whatever fights help me to do that,” added Cornish.





Glaswegian super-welterweight Marc Kerr (10-1) tops the bill on Friday night, taking on Gloucester-based Lewis van Poetsch over eight rounds in a warm-up bout ahead of an anticipated Scottish title shot.

The ‘Burns Supper’ bill also features Buckinghamshire-based super-welterweight Hannah Rankin (3-1), who will clash with Hungarian Klaudia Vigh.