Antoine Douglas returns with a 5th round stoppage

World ranked middleweight Antoine Douglas returned to action after a year layoff by stopping Pablo Munguia in the 5th round in a scheduled six-round bout in Charenton, Louisiana.

Douglas of Washington, D.C. was making his first start since March 5, 2016 got back in the win column.





The 24 year-old raised his mark to 20-1-1 with 14 knockouts, and is ranked number-12 by the WBC,

Douglas is promoted by GH3 Promotions.

“This was a good way to comeback for Antoine,” said GH3 Promotions promoter Vito Mielnicki.

“We wanted to bring him back in March. Antoine has been fighting regularly since he was 11 years-old, so the layoff was needed and good. We moved him fast as he fought 21 times in 4 years. It was the first time that he was able to take a step back. Despite what happened in his fight with Khurtzsidze, we still believe is a future world champion. The fight with Khurtsidze was a learning experience for all of us, from he fighter to the trainers to me the promoter. This whole thing should be about Antoine Douglas and no one else. He is still just 24 years old and his best boxing is ahead of him. We will have him in a few more of these learning fights, and then look for him to be back knocking on a big fight by August.”

“We have a good team around him with his trainers Dennis Porter, Kevin Smalls and Kay Koroma. We just added Joseph Karoma as the strength and conditioning coach.”

“I want to thank Greg Cohen for help getting us on the card in Louisiana.”

Douglas will be back in on action on March 27th, in the Dominican Republic, when he takes on Eduardo Mercedes (32-16, 27 KO’s) for the WBC Fecarbox title.

Garde Upsets Tanallon To Seize WBF Asia Pacific Title

Underdog Arnold Garde scored the biggest victory of his career on Sunday, March 12, when he won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Asia Pacific Light Flyweight title with a close split decision over fellow Filipino Ronie Tanallon at the T´Boli Covered Court in T´Boli, Philippines.

Headlining “T´Boli Thunder 2” promoted by Sanman Promotions, It was a very competitive fight throughout all ten rounds, but Garde secured the victory when he scored a knock-down inside the final ten seconds of the fight, flooring Tanallon with a right uppercut.

Tanallon, nicknamed “Ultimate Warrior”, did his moniker justice as he beat the count of referee Ramuel Ovalo, but time ran out for Garde to follow up. However, it would turn out that winning the final round by 10-8 was the deciding factor for Garde.

Two judges, Jaime Mata and Sabas Ponpon, had him winning by scores of 95-94 and 96-93 respectively, while judge Romy Fordaliza voted for Tanallon by 95-94. Had Tanallon won the final round, which it could be argued he was on his way to, he would have been the winner by majority decision.

Garde, who showed his class when he lost a competitive decision to former world champion Randy Petalcorin in his last outing, improved his professional ledger to 8-4-2 (3). Tanallon, the reigning Philippines champion at Strawweight, drops to 10-4-1 (2).