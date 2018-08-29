Garcia vs. Porter undercard: Colbert vs Segawa; Laurent Jr. vs Artis Jr

Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert returns to the ring in his hometown to take on once-beaten Sulaiman Segawa in an eight-round featherweight match as he looks to continue his rise up the ladder in the talent-laden 126-pound division. The loaded card is presented by Premier Boxing Champions on Saturday, September 8 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.





Undercard attractions are part of a show that is headlined by elite welterweight stars Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter battling for the WBC title in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). The telecast also features a welterweight title eliminator between Yordenis Ugas and Cesar Barrionuevo and heavyweight action that pits unbeaten Polish slugger Adam Kownacki against former heavyweight champion Charles Martin.

Streaming coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN as five-division world champion Amanda Serrano attempts to win a world title in her record sixth weight class when she faces Yamila Esther Reynoso for the WBO 140-pound title.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, in association with DSG Promotions, start at $50 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

Colbert (8-0, 3 KOs) is coming off a stoppage victory over previously unbeaten Austin Dulay in April and will fight at Barclays Center for the third time on September 8. The 21-year-old southpaw from Brooklyn is one of the most decorated amateurs to come out of New York in recent years and he has gained esteem by showing off his incredible speed and technique so far in his pro career. In his last fight at Barclays Center, Colbert scored a unanimous decision over then undefeated Titus Williams last November, in addition to making his pro debut at the arena in 2015. He will be opposed by Segawa (11-1, 4 KOs), who fights out of Silver Spring, Maryland by way of Uganda. The 27-year-old most recently stopped previously unbeaten Hector Lopez in May.





In other undercard action two of Mayweather Promotions’ hot unbeaten prospects do battle in separate attractions as Brooklyn’s Richardson Hitchins (5-0, 3 KOs) meets Mexico’s Cesar Valenzuela (7-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight match and Dylan Price (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Rwanda’s Mulapi Enjani (3-5-2, 1 KOs) in a six-round flyweight bout. Marsellos Wilder (1-0, 1 KO), the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, will battle Ryan Williams (0-1) in a four-round cruiserweight match, Brandon Quarles (19-4-1, 10 KOs) battles Marcus Willis (18-5-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round junior middleweight matchup and Brooklyn super welterweight prospect Chordale Booker (10-0, 5 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line against hard-hitting Minneapolis-native Ve Shawn Owens (9-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round match.

Plus, undefeated lightweight prospect from Philadelphia Jeffrey Torres (4-0, 2 KOs) clashes with Mexico’s Emmanuel Valadez (5-5, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout, Ricky Lopez (19-4, 6 KOs) takes on Ramsey Luna (14-5, 6 KOs) in an eight round featherweight fight, and Clayton Laurent, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Olympian from the U.S. Virgin Islands and the stepson of former junior middleweight and middleweight world champion Julian Jackson, takes on Sherman Artis, Jr. (3-2) in a four-round heavyweight attraction.

AL BERNSTEIN: PORTER-GARCIA A STYLE MATCH UP MADE IN HEAVEN

Hall of Fame Boxing Broadcaster Al Bernstein, who will be at ringside calling the Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter welterweight match on September 8, called the fight “one of the best style match-ups of 2018.” This fight is the main event of a tripleheader to be aired at 9p.m. EST/6p.m. PST live on SHOWTIME.

Bernstein said, “The old boxing adage is that styles make fights. If that is true, and I think it is, then that makes the Danny Garcia-Shawn Porter fight potentially a terrific bout. Garcia is a master boxer-puncher who is a very effective counter puncher—with a lethal counter left hook. Porter is an aggressive hard charging fighter who only goes forward and use his physicality and volume to wear opponents down. It’s hard for me to see this as anything but an action fight.”

A lot is at stake for these two men—this match is for the vacant WBC 147-pound title. Bernstein added, “These are two of the top welterweights in the world, and both former champions. Each man lost by very narrow margins to WBA Champion Keith Thurman, and this fight could determine who gets a rematch to avenge that loss. This fight Is extremely important to both fighters.”

Al returns to the stage as a vocalist when he performs at one of Las Vegas’ great music hotspots, The Italian American Club, on Wednesday, September 19. He’ll do shows from 6 to 10 p.m. Al will again pay tribute to the Champions of the Great American Songbook. Sharing the stage with Al will be his son, talented singer/songwriter Wes Bernstein, who will perform some of his original songs and pop tunes from the last few decades. Al said, “This will be a really fun musical engagement for a lot of reasons, one being I get to share the stage with my son Wes. He has embarked on a great musical journey, and I’m glad to share an early moment of it with him.” For more information log on to www.iacvegas.com .