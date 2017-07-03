Garcia-Broner, Smith Jr-Barrera & More in July!

The World Boxing Council and the whole family of the sport is relishing a really important action packed month.

July 8 / Mariana Juarez Vs. Terumi Nuki / Jalisco, Mexico

After a brilliant, gutsy and historic performance in Mexico City’s Zocalo conquering the WBC female bantamweight belt, Mariana Juarez is ready for the first defense of her championship, against the experienced and hard hitting Teruki Nuki. A truly great battle guaranteed between the very best of Mexico and Japan.





July 8 / Ohara Davies Vs. Josh Taylor / Scotland

Two undefeated fighters with pride at stake, but also and significantly the WBC silver super lightweight belt, which is in the grasp of Ohara Davies. He has a hard exacting test against Josh Taylor.

July 9 / Qudratillo Abduqaxorov Vs. Dmitry Mikhaylenko / Russia

At an event promoted by RCC Boxing Promotions, welterweights Dmitry Mikhaylenko and Abduqaxorov Qudratillo, will be contesting for the WBC silver title.





Mikhaylenko, 31, became popular after defeating several quality opponents and Abduqaxorov, a Uzbekistan native, managed to knockout of former WBC silver champion Charles Manyuchi last March.

July 15 / Miguel Berchelt Vs. Takashi Miura / California

This is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated fights of the year, which has super surged the interest and attention of all boxing fans. It’s WBC super featherweight Miguel Berchelt defending his belt against formidable Takashi Miura.

Berchelt, who became champion after defeating Francisco “Bandido” Vargas will have one of the most difficult tests of his career as Miura is an intrepid former world champion.

July 15 / Joe Smith Jr. Vs. Sullivan Barrera / California

Cuban Sullivan Barrera will be a hard test for the current WBC International Light Heavyweight Champion, Joe Smith Jr.

Smith Jr. is one of the greatest fighters of the division but the Cuban wont be an easy opponent.

July 29 / Mikey Garcia Vs. Adrien Broner / New York

At a WBC special event, Mikey Garcia, current WBC lightweight champion will face Adrien Broner, the former head of four world divisions, in a 140 pound match that promises drama and action from the first round.

This will be the first time that Garcia goes to the 140-pound division. The fight has generated expectation among boxing experts as a victory from Broner would throw him to the big scenarios..

July 29 / Jorge Heiland vs. Jermall Charlo / TBA

Argentine Sebastian Heiland and the American Jermall Charlo, who recently abandoned 154 pounds to invade the 160 pounds division, will clash in an eliminatory match for the WBC middleweight championship, which is now in the hands of Gennady Golovkin.

Jermall has a record 25-0 with 19 KOs, while Hatley has a record of 26-1-1 and 18 KOs.

July 29 / Carl Frampton Vs. Andres Gutierrez / Northern Ireland

Mexican power puncher Andres Gutierrez will have one of the most important challenges of his career against Carl Frampton in a World Boxing Council featherweight eliminatory bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Frampton who comes to this commitment after a bitter defeat from Leo Santa Cruz. So, he has made it clear that this is the opportunity to return to the path of success and that the Mexican is directly in the way.