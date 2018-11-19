Ganigan Lopez faces Ricardo Rodriguez on 11/23

Former WBC world light flyweight champion Ganigan “La Maravilla” Lopez headlines the 2nd installment of Boxeo Telemundo Ford’s fall series. Lopez is set to face Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez in a 10 round battle for the WBC Latino Flyweight title. The bout will take place in Mexico City, Mexico at the Blackberry Auditorium, where the series has seen many great civil war title showdowns.





Ganigan “La Maravilla” Lopez (34-8-0 19 KO’s) fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico and is making his return after suffering a rematch loss to current WBC light flyweight champion Ken Shiro, who took the title from Lopez in 2017. The last outing of Lopez on Telemundo helped him land the title shot that made him champion, he earned a Knockout victory over Juan Lopez Martinez and 6 months later he dethroned then WBC Champion Yu kimura in Kyoto, Japan. Lopez is moving up in category to chase a new world title opportunity, testing the waters in flyweight division.

Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-6-0 5 KO’s) also of Mexico City, Mexico is a Telemundo series favorite. “Meserito” will be making his 12th appearance as the main event, were he’s earned quality wins over Daniel Lozano, Miguel Cartagena and Carlos Narvaez. Rodriguez is looking to get back in the win column after dropping a tough split decision loss to local favorite Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez this past spring.

Felix “Tuto” Zabala of All Star Boxing, INC stated “I billed this event Now or Never because this is a due or die fight for both of these boxers. On Friday night we can expect another classic all mexican showdown from two guys fighting for more then just a title.”

The co feature of the night, Jerson Aguilar(9-3-0 3 KO’s) faces Jose Eduardo Hernandez(4-2-3 1 KO) over 8 rounds in the lightweight division.

The special attraction bout features Jorge “Vaquita” Romero Ayala (8-1-0 3 KO’s) who fights out of Hall of famer Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez stable, he squares off against Cesar Soriano (12-2-0 6 KO’s) 6 rounds in the lightweight division.

“Maravilla” Lopez vs “Meserito” Rodriguez airs live Friday November 23rd at 11:35est on Telemundo

5 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM.

Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.