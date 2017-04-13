Gamache: “Wallin is one of the best I’ve ever trained

Coach Joey Gamache says Otto Wallin (17-0, 11 KO) is “one of the best boxers he has ever trained” and insists he is ready to capture his first title when he takes on Italian Champion Gianluca Mandras at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall on April 22.

In the first professional boxing event to ever take place in Sundsvall, hometown hero, Wallin, is looking to claim the WBA Continental Heavyweight title; and Gamache believes the 26 year-old has the necessary tools to secure victory.





“Otto is so ready for this fight,’’ said Gamache. ‘’He’s an absolute animal in the gym. His work ethic is incredible and he’s been training so hard. He’s so multi-talented. He’s got a great jab, he’s a great body puncher, and he’s a great student of the game.’’

Gamache, a former two-time World Champion, goes on to compare Wallin to two of boxing’s all-time greats, Willie Pep, who boasts a record of 229 career wins, and fellow southpaw Pernell Whitaker, a former four-weight World champion.

“Otto’s skills remind me of some of great fighters like Willie Pep and Pernell Whitaker. He’s got absolutely everything, all the tools you could ask for,’’ he says.

“Without doubt, he is one of the best I have ever trained.”

When asked for his thoughts on Wallin’s opponent, Gamache says he expects Mandras to provide a tough test for the Swedish heavyweight, and that they have prepared for an aggressive approach from the Italian boxer.

“There’s not much film on this guy, I’ve only seen three of his fights, but I do know that he’s hungry and he comes to fight,’’ he said.

“I’ve also heard he’s coming over here to look for the KO, and that’s great news for us. It means Otto is facing a good test against a hungry opponent, which is just what he needs. It will also create opportunities and openings for Otto. This will play right into our hands and will bring the best out of Otto.

“With that said, Otto will need to stay calm, relaxed, stick to the game plan and stick to his boxing. He can’t go out there looking for the KO just to try and impress his hometown fans. The KO is more likely to come if he sticks to the plan and takes the opportunities when they come.”

Otto Wallin headlines his hometown arena with a WBA Continental title fight against Italian Champion Gianluca Mandras, while Swedish stars Mikaela Laurén, Oscar Ahlin, Hampus Henriksson, Kennedy Katende, Rocco Wadell and Patricia Berghult fight on the undercard, alongside Icelandic heavyweight Gunnar Kolbeinn Kristinsson.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting