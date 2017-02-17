Gamache: ‘’Brækhus is on the decline, Svensson ready to pull off upset!

Joey Gamache believes Klara Svensson (17-1, 5 KOs) is ready to pull off an upset when she challenges female pound-for-pound number one Cecilia Brækhus (29-0, 8 KOs) on Friday, February 24 at the Oslo Spektrum in Norway.

In a hotly anticipated Scandinavian showdown, Svensson, from Malmo, Sweden, will attempt to wrestle the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO World Welterweight titles from Brækhus, and inflict the Bergen-boxer’s first career defeat.





Svensson’s coach, Gamache, the former two-time World Champion turned trainer, says, with Brækhus on the decline, the time is right for his fighter to dethrone the reigning welterweight queen and take her place at the top of the division.

‘’Klara is ready to pull off an upset,’’ he says. ‘’She’s in great shape, her technique is there, and she knows what she’s got to do. She might be the underdog, but she’s a live underdog, and she’s coming to win.

‘’Cecilia has been a great champion but she’s on the way out. She’s not getting any younger, and since she’s started working with Jonathan Banks and trying to be a promoter, things have started to change and there’s more pressure on her now.

‘’They say if it ain’t broke don’t fix it! She had a great coach in Ulli Wegner and everything worked well to get her to where she is today, but now with Banks, she’s trying to change her style and she’s getting hit a lot more, which is going to work to our advantage.

‘’Klara is not going to fight like those other girls Cecilia’s fought, she’s better than that. For her, this fight is the opportunity of a lifetime. She’s got everything to gain and nothing to lose. I just feel that, with Banks, Cecilia is not the fighter she used to be, and my girl is getting better and better. The time is right and Klara is ready to take those titles!’’

Gamache has also accused Brækhus of using dirty tactics in previous bouts, and says he will be speaking to the referee to ensure they do not go unnoticed against Svensson.

‘’Cecilia does a lot of illegal things in the ring, and I’m going to make sure the referee is aware of this at the rules meeting,’’ he says. ‘’There are a number of different things she has been getting away with in the past, but not this time!’’

The Unified Female World Welterweight Championship contest between Cecilia Brækhus and Klara Svensson is available live and exclusive on Viaplay PPV. For more information please visit: http://www.viaplay.se/ppv