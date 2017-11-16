Gale & Whiteside look to end year on a high at GB Boxing Championships 2017 in Sheffield

EUROPEAN champion, Natasha Gale, and 2014 world championship silver medallist, Lisa Whiteside, will compete in the GB Boxing Championships 2017 at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield on Thursday 7 December 2017 (doors open at 6.30pm, boxing begins at 7pm).

The pair were named in the official line-up for the event which will pit the winners of the 2017 Elite Three Nations competition (which is contested by the winners of the 2017 National Championships in England, Scotland and Wales) against a boxer from the GB Boxing squad.





Tickets are on sale now priced £10 at http://www.ticketsdirect.org.uk/gbchamps/EntryForm.aspx. Groups who purchase ten tickets will receive two free tickets.

Gale and Whiteside are preparing for the event at a warm weather training camp in the Canary Islands with the GB Boxing squad.

Preston’s Lisa Whiteside, who won the title in 2015 but did not compete last year, said: “The GB Championships is the biggest national event we have and it will be good to box at home in front of family, friends and local supporters. We compete all over the world and very rarely in the UK, so this is an event that the boxers in the GB Boxing squad look forward to.

“This is our last competition of the year so I want to make sure I finish on a high and set myself up well for 2018 which is going to be a really busy year for the female squad with the Commonwealth Games and both the European and world championships, where we can start to build-up ranking points that will help us on the road to Tokyo and the 2020 Olympics.”

The GB Boxing Championships will feature 10 men’s weights and six for women. It is an opportunity for boxers from England, Scotland and Wales that are not currently part of the Olympic boxing programme to force their way into the reckoning for Tokyo 2020 by defeating a boxer from the GB Boxing squad and securing an assessment to join the World Class Performance Programme (WCPP) as a funded athlete. The full line-up is:





Women:

51kg Lisa Whiteside (GB) v Carly Skelly (ENG)

57kg Crystal Barker (GB) v Nina Hughes (ENG)

60kg Paige Murney (GB) v Lyn Calder (SCO)





64kg Claudia Havranek (GB) v Megan Reid (SCO)

69kg Lauren Price (GB) v Stephanie Wroe (ENG)

75kg Natasha Gale GB) v Roseanna Cox (ENG)

Men:

49kg Aqeel Ahmed (SCO) v Connor Butler (ENG)

52kg Kiaran MacDonald (GB) v Matthew McHale (SCO)

56kg Louis Lynn (ENG) v Kyle Morrison (WAL)

60kg Mickey McDonagh (GB) v Thomas Hodgson (ENG)

64kg Conor Loftus (GB) v Martin McDonagh (ENG)

69kg Harris Akbar (GB) v Stephen Newns (SCO)

75kg John Docherty (GB) v Kyran Jones (WAL)

81kg George Crotty (GB) v Sean Lazzerini (SCO)

91kg Lewis Williams (GB) v Natty Ngwenga (ENG)

91+kg Mitchell Barton (SCO) v Hosea Stewart (ENG)