Gabriel Pham seeks 3rd straight win on Saturday

Super Middleweight Gabriel Pham (8-1, 4 KO’s) will look for his 3rd consecutive victory when he takes on veteran Edgar Perez in a bout scheduled for six-rounds that will be part of a packed undercard this Saturday night at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City

The show is promoted by Rising Promotions.

In the main event, Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (22-2, 9 KO’s) takes on Carlos Winston Velasquez (24-28-2, 15 KO’s) in an eight-round welterweight contest





Since suffering his only professional blemish, the 28 year-old Pham of Atlantic City, New Jersey has stopped his two previous opponents.

Pham believes he will only get better as his trainer, Chuck Eisenbeis will be back in his corner after being absent from Pham’s last couple of bouts.

“It is good to have him back. He taught me everything that I know,” said Pham. “We have been working on footwork, and my jab. I have seen the improvement everyday. Chuck has been working with some UFC fighters and it is great to have him back.”

In Perez he is taking on a durable fighter, who has faced many top prospects, 13 undefeated fighters and a world champion in Jermall Charlo.





“He is a Puerto Rican. I know he is tough as I am Puerto Rican as well. He has 27 fights, so that is three-times more than I have. He is experienced and he goes rounds for the most part. I have seen some film where can be slick, so I have to be cautious of that. I have been working hard, so I am confident that I will get the job done.”

With a win, Pham can see himself getting into contention for some regional title opportunities.

“A win will set me up for a step up fight. I will discuss that with my manager after this fight. I am happy where I am at as this will be the 3rd fight this year for me and this is by far the busiest stretch of my career. I am looking to impress the fans and keep doubling the expectations with each fight. This will be a top-shelf performance. I want to stop this guy. I don’t go in looking for it, but if I see that I have him staggered or hurt, I will try to get him out of there.”

In the eight-round co-feature, Anthony “Juice” Young (16-2, 6 KO’a) of Atlantic City battles George Sosa (15-8, 15 KO’s) of New Jersey in a welterweight bout.

In six-round bouts:

Frederick Julian (4-0, 2 KO’s) of Cambaul, France will take on Jose Valderrama (5-19, 3 KO’s) of Manati, PR in a light heavyweight bout.

Dan Pasciolla (9-2-2) of Brick, NJ will battle Lemarcus Tucker (4-2, 2 KO’s) of Batesville, AR in a rematch of heavyweights. Pasciolla took the first bout this past March via six-round split decision.

In four-round bouts:

Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on Sidell Blocker (1-7-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a super featherweight bout.

Chris Thomas (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Toms River, NJ will take on Oscar Valdez (1-2, 1 KO) of Batesville, AR in a middleweight bout

Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’ts) of Philadelphia will take on Henry Tyrone Paige (0-4) of Batesville, ARK in a junior middleweight tilt.

Tomas Romain (2-1) of Brooklyn, NY will fight Lamont White (1-7, 1 KO) of Washington, DC in a lightweight bout.