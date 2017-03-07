Gabriel Pham and Chauncey Fields on 3/11

Super Middleweight Gabriel Pham will look for his 2nd consecutive impressive performance when he takes on Chauncey Fields in the co-feature bout of a 9 bout card this Saturday night at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The Show is promoted by Rising Promotions.

Pham of Pleasantville, New Jersey has a record of 7-1 with 3 knockouts, and is coming off an explosive 2nd round stoppage over Jose Valderrama on January 28th at The Claridge.





“Everything has been great,”said Pham.”I am getting sharp, and working on my quickness and reflexes. “I have been training the whole time. I went right back in the gym on the Monday after my last fight.”

Fields is a late-replacement, so that took some last minute studying for Pham.

“I know he is 4-1, so he knows how to win, but I am ready to fight anyone. After the loss that I suffered, I can’t be picky on who I am fighting.”

After dropping a unanimous decision to Christopher Brooker on July 9, 2016, Pham has been working very hard to continue on the winning track.

“I have been doing a lot more roadwork and sparring. Since 2010, I have had only 4 fights, so the sparring has been helping getting the rust off. Things are coming along and I am on my way.”

“This fight should not be the toughest fight, but am expecting it to be. I am just looking to sticking to the gameplan, which is hit and not be hit, and everything should be good on Saturday. I just want to thank my manager Rich Masini, Rising Promotions and The Claridge.”

In the main event, Anthony “Juice” Young (15-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City takes on Samuel Amoako (21-13, 15 KO’s) of Silver Spring, MD in a 8-round welterweight bout.

In a 6-round bouts:

Yurik Mamedov (4-0, 2 KO’s) of New York will fight Rafael Montalvo (3-5, 3 KO’s) of St. Clair, PA in a welterweight affair.

Dan Pasciolla (8-2) of Brick, NJ will fight LeMarcus Tucker (4-1,2 KO’s) of Forrest City, Arkansas in a heavyweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Brendan Barrett (4-0-2, 4 KO’s) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ takes on Brian Donahue (3-13) of Philadelphia in a heavyweight bout.

Adrian Wilson (0-3) of Atlantic City battles Henry Tyrone Paige (0-3) of Little Rock, Arkansas in a welterweight bout.

Kevin Asmat (1-1) of North Bergen, NJ will take on Edgar Cortes (3-4) of Vineland, NJ on a super featherweight bout.

Thomas Romain (1-1) of New York will square off with Sidell Blocker (1-6-1) of Plesantville, NJ in a lightweight fight.

In a battle of pro debuting welterweights, Cesar Francis of New York boxes Chris Moore of Orange, New Jersey

There will be several amateur bouts that will precede the professional bouts beginning at 6 PM ET.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are $150, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.RSPboxing.com