Tyson Fury vs Tom Schwarz Live And Exclusive On BT Sport Box Office

The iconic MGM Grand in Las Vegas will play host to Tyson Fury’s showdown with the up-and-coming Tom Schwarz on 15th June, as the Gypsy King steps into the ring for the first time since his thrilling split draw with Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles in December. Watch all the action from the fight, as well as a talented undercard that features some of boxing’s most exciting prospects, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.





Highlighted as one of the fights of 2018, Wilder v Fury saw the Brit regain his place among boxing’s elite. Now the former heavyweight champion (27-0-1 (19 KO’s)) returns to the US, as he looks to hand Schwarz (24-0 (16 KO’s)) the first defeat of his career.

The German is the current WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight champion, a title he has held since April 2017 when he knocked out Adnan Redzovic in the second round. More recently, he took down Croatian Kristijan Krstacic in March.

Exclusively live coverage will start on BT Sport Box Office from midnight with action from the undercard including Sonny Conto and Guido Vianello, the Italian Olympian.

