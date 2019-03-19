Friday’s #MTKFightNight in Glasgow LIVE on IFL TV

Lewis Benson is delighted by the continuing rise of Scottish boxing as he prepares to return on Friday’s #MTKFightNight in Glasgow.





‘Kid Caramel’ has suffered controversial points defeats in his last two bouts but knows his talent could propel him to a key role in a flourishing national scene led by the world-class Josh Taylor.

Benson said: “Scottish boxing is on the up, big-time. Josh Taylor is leading the way for everyone and with big-time boxing back here, there are always opportunities on undercards and the like.

“I believe I’m good enough to be involved in the rise of Scottish boxing. People look at my last two performances and realise I’m up to the task of playing a significant role.





“I could’ve won both of those fights. I was frustrated with the decisions but I’m in a good place and I’m glad and proud to be a part of Scottish boxing.

“iFL TV is unbelievable and these shows give fighters without a TV deal the chance to fight in front of a big audience.

“They’ve been great with me from the start and are always putting me out there. I can’t wait to fight on the Emirates show in front of their cameras.

“In terms of what lies beyond this, I will legitimately fight anyone. If the deal is right, sign me up!”

Joining Benson on a huge night at Emirates Arena are the likes of world-ranked Kieran Smith, former WBC world youth champion Michael McGurk, Commonwealth Games medallist Reece McFadden and many more.

###

Kieran Smith has set his sights on breaking into the top 15 world rankings once he’s made his return to the ring at the Emirates Arena on Friday.

Unbeaten Smith (13-0) is back in action on a packed card in Glasgow as #MTKFightNight return to Scotland live on iFL TV.

He already holds the WBC International Silver title, and he would love to add the full version of the belt to his collection to earn himself a top 15 ranking with the WBC.

Smith said: “I want to keep pushing up the WBC rankings and hopefully fight for the WBC International belt next. That will put me in the top 15 of the rankings.

“It’s good to be getting back in the ring. Since I signed up with MTK Global and teamed up with Danny Vaughan last year, I was promised to be kept busy and they came through with that. I had three fights in three months which was great.

“I picked up the WBC International Silver belt as well which was the icing on the cake for the end of the year, and it’s now setting me up for a good 2019.”

It’s a packed card live on iFL TV in Glasgow on Friday, also featuring Iain Butcher challenging Scott Allan for the Celtic bantamweight title.

The undercard is full of talented stars too, including David Brophy, Michael McGurk, Lewis Benson, Reece McFadden, Jack Turner and many more.