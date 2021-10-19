Friday: Oscar Rivas vs. Ryan Rozicki on ESPN+

Longtime heavyweight contender Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas hopes unbeaten knockout artist Ryan Rozicki is not a bridge too far.

Rivas and Rozicki will clash this Friday, Oct. 22 at L’Olympia in Montreal, a 12-round showdown to crown the inaugural WBC Bridgerweight world champion (weight limit: 224 pounds). Rivas has fought as high as 251½ pounds, while Rozicki has spent the entirety of his five-year pro career as a cruiserweight.

Rivas-Rozicki will headline a special Canadian fight night streaming live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Rivas (27-1, 19 KOs) is a 2008 Colombian Olympian who has spent his 12-year pro career based in Montreal. In January 2019, he knocked out former world title challenger Bryant Jennings in the 12th round of an ESPN+ main event.

Six months later, he dropped a highly competitive decision to British star Dillian Whyte.

Rivas returned in March 2021 — weighing 221¼ pounds — and knocked out Sylvera Louis in three rounds. Rozicki (13-0, 13 KOs), from Nova Scotia, Canada, has stopped 12 of his 13 foes in three rounds or less and has never gone past six rounds in the paid ranks.

In other streaming action on ESPN+: