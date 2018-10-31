Fredrickson Aims to Capture USBA Championship at DC Fight Night November 1

Electrifying super-lightweight contender Sonny Fredrickson (19-1 13ko’s) will have an opportunity to further establish his presence in the 140-pound division on November 1, when he takes on heavy handed veteran Manuel Mendez(16-2-3 11ko’s) for the USBA super-lightweight title.





The bout will serve as the featured event at Fight Night DC from the Washington Hilton, in Washington DC. In addition to the USBA title, a win would move Fredrickson closer to his return to televised boxing. The major career implications are front of mind for Fredrickson and his team going into the bout.

“I’m very excited that we were able to secure this opportunity for Sonny and I am confident a victory, along with the USBA belt, will lead to even bigger things for us in the near future.” Noted Fredrickson’s co-manager, Mike Leanardi.

The Toledo, Ohio product bounced back from his sole defeat in emphatic fashion when he stopped veteran Jorge Edgar Sillas in September. Fredrickson will carry the benefits of a seven-week training camp from that bout into the November 1 outing, having only taken three days off prior to returning to the gym.

The 24-year-old also cites an increasingly disciplined approach to his weight management for elevating his performance. Fredrickson notes that he no longer walks around any higher than 150 pounds, making the transition to the 140-pound limit on fight week comfortable, and allowing him to maximize crucial training time.

Manuel “El Tormenta” Mendez brings an impressive pedigree to the showdown. Having bested six previously undefeated fighters in his eight-year career, the California native is no stranger to quality opposition.

Fredrickson will look to utilize his athletic blend of range and power to overwhelm the dangerous Mendez, and capture a milestone title belt when the two knockout artists meet on November 1.

To get connected with Team Sonny Fredrickson follow @TeamFredrickson_ on Twitter, @Sonny Fredrickson_ and @Vsportsent on Instagram.

For information on tickets and table re reservations to Fight Night 2018 visit https://www.fightforchildren.org/fight-night/





###