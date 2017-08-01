Fredrick “El General Okunka” Lawson signs with Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment has signed top welterweight contender Fredrick “El General Okunka” Lawson (25-1-0, 20 KO’s) to an exclusive promotional contract it was announced today by their COO, Eric Bentley and Fredrick’s manager Jacob Zwennes of Errol Hawk Sports Management of New Jersey in the United States.

Earlier this year, the heavy-handed Lawson returned to the ring with a plan to re-arrange the top of the 147lb. division. Coming off an extended layoff after losing to Kevin Bizier in an IBF final eliminator in November 2015, Lawson bounced back with a win over Sakima Mullings of Jamaica on March 11, 2017 to claim the WBC International Silver Welterweight title at the new Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

Fredrick said, “I’m excited for the opportunity Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is providing me to aid my climb back to the top of the division. I am grateful for the trust they have placed in me and I intend to make them proud. Of course, this has all been made possible by the relentless efforts of my manager and father figure Jacob Zwennes of Errol Hawk Sports Management who has stood firmly beside me in support of my dreams and aspirations. I am ever so grateful for the hard work he has put into rejuvenating my career”.





“We want these young warriors from all over the world to know that if they put in the effort and keep working hard, there will come an opportunity,” said Hall-of-Famer and co-owner of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, Evander Holyfield. “Fredrick can be a win or two away from a major opportunity and we believe that he will get there.”

Zwennes stated, “I knew I’ve found the perfect promoter for Fredrick soon after I engaged Eric Bentley of Real Deal Sports and Entertainment. Real Deal’s vision and road map was very aligned with Fredrick’s and we were both excited about embarking together on this journey in search of the world championship. Real Deal has some very novel ideas which I believe will revolutionize the boxing industry. One thing I want to say to the boxing world is that the calculus for the welterweight division just changed with this signing by Real Deal Sports & Entertainment”.

Prior to turning professional, Fredrick had a distinguished amateur carrier that saw him representing Ghana in numerous international competitions including two world championships in Chicago, USA and Milan, Italy in 2007 and 2009 respectively. He also won the gold medal in the African championships.

Lawson, who turned professional in 2011 has held the Ghana National Welterweight and West African Boxing Union titles as well as the IBF Continental Africa and IBF International Welterweight titles. He is the current WBC International Silver Welterweight Champion.