Frederik Hede Jensen signs with Team Sauerland

Danish amateur star Frederik Hede Jensen has signed a long-term promotional contract with Europe’s leading boxing stable Team Sauerland.

The talented 20 year-old will be making his professional debut on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, on the undercard of the EBU European Featherweight Championship fight between local hero Dennis Ceylan and undefeated British boxer Isaac Lowe.





“I’m really looking forward to making my professional debut,’’ said Jensen. ‘’I’m really happy to have chosen to sign with Team Sauerland. There were other promoters in the picture but Sauerland took me most seriously and I hope we will have an exciting future together.

Jensen, who will be competing in the featherweight division, comes from a strong amateur background. He has won several Danish championships, competed at the European and World Championships, and most notably has the honour of Nordic Under 19 Champion on his resume.

“I’m proud to be taking these steps into the professional ranks. I feel that the time is right now, and I can’t wait to showcase myself on March 18,” he said.

“I’m a very entertaining fighter, my boxing is aggressive. I have good technique, I like to come forward and I have lots of power in my gloves!’’

Promoter Nisse Sauerland says he is very excited about Jensen’s prospects in the paid ranks. ”Frederik is an exciting young talent and we are delighted to welcome him to the team,’’ said Sauerland.

”He has a good amateur background behind him and we look forward to seeing how he develops as a pro. His first test will come at the Ceres Arena on March 18 when he fights in front of his home crowd on the undercard of Dennis Ceylan’s European title fight against Isaac Lowe.’’

Jensen will be training in his hometown of Aarhus under the guidance of Frank Holm and Michael Ørholst, who train European Champion Dennis Ceylan.

“Dennis welcomed me to the gym when I came to Aarhus. I’ve always looked up to him, and I’ve learned a lot from him. I will not say yet that I will become European champion or World champion. Let me get started at on March 18, then people can judge how far I can go,” he says.

“I’d like to start with a little humility, but believe me, I have big ambitions!”

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling 70 263 267.

All the action will be shown live on Viaplay Fighting across Scandinavia. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.dk/fighting