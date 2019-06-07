Frederik Hede Jensen faces Ruben Garcia on June 22

Frederik Hede Jensen (4-1, 2 KOs) will face Ruben Garcia (5-7-2, 1 KO) as the Grindsted-boxer returns on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World title defence against April Adams on June 22 at the Forum Horsens.





Hede Jensen, who will be fighting over six rounds in the super featherweight, division, is expecting a stern test from his Spanish opponent, but believes he will have the perfect game plan to topple Garcia and claim his fifth win.

“I think he is a good boxer and actually better than what his ranking indicates. He has met some good opponents and he is an experienced boxer. I have respect for Ruben Garcia and take the task very seriously,” said Hede Jensen.

“I expect a tough fight against an opponent, who comes to Denmark with one goal – to win. Together with my coach, we are going to make a solid game plan for the big day, so that we can execute this fight perfectly.”





This will be the second time the 22 year-old has faced Spanish opposition after a split decision loss to Brian Pelaez in March 2018, but having learned from this setback, the Dane believes he has developed into a more complete fighter.

“My grandmother taught me from when I was little that a defeat makes you stronger and can be very educational,” he says. “I learned a lot from that fight and I have been training harder in the gym, trying to develop myself more physically, technically and mentally. Together with my team, I have changed my mindset a little and have become more balanced and tactical in my approach.”

Hede Jensen faces Garcia as part of an action-packed undercard in Horsens, which features Danish heavyweight hope Kem Ljungquist, Norwegian cruiserweight Kai Robin Havnaa, Copenhagen’s Landry Kore, Swedish lightweight prospect Joanna Ekedahl, Vejle super middleweight Haris Dzindo and Horsens boxers Michael Nielsen and Amer Rasinlic.

Tickets for Thunder From Down Under: Dina Thorslund vs. April Adams for the WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship are available online via www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.