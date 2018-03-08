Frazier vs. Ali I 47 years ago today!

Today marks the 47th anniversary of the historic “Fight of the Century” between heavyweight legends Muhammad Ali and “Smokin’” Joe Frazier that took place at Madison Square Garden in 1971. In one of the greatest fights in boxing history, Frazier scored a 15-round decision to retain the world heavyweight championship and become the first man to defeat Ali.

The world famous MSG boxing ring





The world famous ring that the Hall of Famers bravely fought in is now on permanent display in Canastota. The 82-year-old ring that was used at the “Mecca of Boxing” from 1925 to 2007 was donated to the Hall by Madison Square Garden in 2007.