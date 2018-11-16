Frankie Gavin Loses Title On The Scales

A disappointed Frankie Gavin has revealed he is ‘gutted’ after failing to once again make the 147lb welterweight limit.





The former British and Commonwealth Champion lost the European Welterweight Title on the scales in Bilbao this evening after weighing in at just under 152lb (10st 11lb 5oz), just shy of five pounds over the championship limit.

That puts an end to Gavin’s dreams of wrestling the European strap from the clutches of current champion, Kerman Lejarraga, tomorrow evening.

The pair will still meet in the squared circle at the BEC Arena in Lejarraga’s home city of Bilbao, Spain, in a contest that is being shown live on Eurosport 2 from 9.00pm (GMT). However, after failing to make the correct weight, regardless of the outcome of the fight, Gavin cannot bring the belt back to Birmingham.

“I’m gutted to say the least,” Gavin explained. “It’s been a nightmare week for me.

“I had a disagreement with my trainer that resulted in him deciding against coming out here (to Spain) with me.

“We were due to catch the ferry on Sunday, which was an 8-hour crossing and would have meant I would be in Spain for the whole of fight week but my trainer made a decision on Sunday afternoon that he was no longer travelling. That meant preparations had to change and the only available ferry was then Wednesday, which was a vehicle ferry. It was the only way I could get to Spain due to my fear of flying.

“Thankfully, BCB (whose Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson, manages Gavin) stepped in and arranged for (Head Trainer) Paul Mann and (Trainer) Gavin Burrows to drive me to Portsmouth and on to the ferry but this one was a 24 hour crossing – not ideal for weight cutting. It was a rough crossing too and that meant I couldn’t train properly. I arrived yesterday but I just couldn’t shift the weight needed safely.

“I need to think where I go from here. I have a job to do tomorrow night still though. I apologise to Kerman, MGZ Promotions, BCB Promotions and all the fans who have made the trip.

“I will try to make amends with a performance in the ring tomorrow.”