Frank Warren Announces Triple Title Bonanza At York Hall

FRANK WARREN and Queensberry Promotions return to York Hall on Saturday September 14 with a triple bill of title fights starring some of British boxing’s finest prospects, live on BT Sport.





Croydon’s Sunny Edwards (12-0, 4 KOs) drops down in weight to challenge Mexico’s Hugo Rosendo Guarneros (16-2-2, 8 KOs) for the vacant IBF International flyweight crown at the famous East London venue.

Brad Foster (11-0-1, 4KOS) makes the second defence of his British super bantamweight title against Lucien Reid (8-0-1, 4KOs).

Dec Spelman (16-2, 8KOs) risks his English light-heavyweight championship against Shakan Pitters (12-0, 4KOs).





And, in a magnificent British light-heavyweight title eliminator, expect fireworks when Zak Chelli (7-0, 3KOs) comes up against Kody Davies (9-0, 3 KOs).

Edwards said: “I must be making a name for myself in Mexico because this is the third boxer from there I’ve faced.

“I haven’t looked at him because I say, ‘Yes’ to any opponent I am offered. As long as my trainer Grant Smith is fine with the opponent, I am.”

Edwards who has been campaigning at super-flyweight added: “Going down to flyweight is another new adventure, but I can make the weight nicely and show what I am all about.”

Lichfield’s Foster, 21, won the British title by beating Josh Wale on points in March before stopping Ashley Lane in the final round at Stevenage in May.

The former kick boxer now faces the challenge from accomplished former amateur star Reid.

“He is a good fighter and I don’t expect anything less with him fighting me for the British title,” said the champion of his challenger.

“He’s had a good amateur background and knows how to fight, so I will have to be at my best and I know I will win on the night.”

Reid, who recently teamed up with new trainer Alan Smith in Bromley said: “I now have the perfect team to capitalise and winning this title will mean so much.

“Brad is accomplished and well schooled, but I have boxed his style and every other one all over the world as an amateur. That will be the difference in this fight.”

Spelman will be seeking revenge after losing to Pitters last November in a Ultimate Boxxer competition, which his rival eventually won.

Scunthorpe’s Spelman said: “We fought over three rounds and obviously tasted a bit of each other, so we know what we are both about and it will be interesting. I am looking forward to it.

“That is where I feel comfy over the longer distance. I am mentally strong, I hit hard and carry my power all the way through.”

Birmingham’s Pitters added: “What happened at Ultimate Boxxer counts for nothing and I am not even thinking of that win against Dec.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity and commend Dec for picking me as a defence, because there are easier fights.”

Fulham’s Chelli who never shirks a challenge has now moved up to light-heavyweight.

Last October he beat former amateur star Umar Sadiq on points and in April won the Southern area super-middleweight crown against Jimmy Smith.

Now he comes up against former Team GB elite amateur Davies, who has also made an impressive and unbeaten start in the pro ranks.

Chelli says: ”Basically I am 21 and still growing. The weight was an issue for me in the Umar Sadiq fight and it was an even bigger issue against Jimmy Smith, but I wanted that title.

“I like to have these fights against undefeated boxers. It is exciting and it is what the public want. They don’t want a predictable fight, do they?

Emerging Welsh prospect Davies, 25, added: “I’m over the moon with this fight being made.

“Thanks to SJAM & Frank Warren For making it happen. Everyone is finally gonna see what a focused, motivated Kody Davies is capable of, and it’s far more than domestic level.

“This is a nice little stepping stone for me and a nice route to burst onto bigger title fights.”

Also in action on the talent stacked bill Harvey Horn (6-0, 2KOs), Boy Jones Jr (18-3-1, 8KOs), Jake Pettitt (6-0, 1KO), James Branch Jr (5-0, 1KO), Mark Chamberlain (3-0, 2KOs), Umar Sadiq (6-1, 3KOs), Caoimhin Agyako (4-0, 1KO) Mickey Burke Jr (1-0) and Chris Bourke (4-0, 4KOs)

Tickets are on sale via www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Prices £40 – Unreserved Floor, £50 – Unreserved Balcony, £60 – Reserved Floor.