Frank Warren And Rising Stars Yarde And Dubois Visit The Boxing Academy Ahead Of Huge Copper Box Arena Fight Night 

Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren paid a special visit to The Boxing Academy in Hackney yesterday along with rising British stars Anthony Yarde and Daniel Dubois ahead of their fights at London’s Copper Box Arena next Saturday.

The Boxing Academy offers an alternative education pathway for students who are at risk of exclusion, or who have already been excluded, from mainstream education. Their mission is to offer high quality alternative education to even the most hard-to-reach young people, realised through the discipline, ethos and culture of boxing.

Warren, Yarde and Dubois were joined by The Boxing Academy’s Principal Anna Cain to give a talk on the benefits of boxing to the media and students in attendance before both fighters laced up their gloves and put on a knockout training session.

“We thought it would be appropriate to come down here today with two of our young stars Anthony Yarde and Daniel Dubois,” said Warren. “Boxing is a catalyst to help educate youngsters and give them some direction in their lives. The work that Anna and her staff do here is absolutely fantastic and it’s a real pleasure to be here today to meet you all.

“It’s nice to give something back to the community and I can’t wait to welcome you all to our show next week. I feel that boxing doesn’t always get the respect that it deserves and it is places like this that highlight the positive impact boxing can have on people’s lives. Boxing can give youngsters much needed self esteem and respect that can help them moving forward in life.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank, Anthony and Daniel to The Boxing Academy,” said Principal Cain. “It is no surprise that people in boxing get the point of this school, you don’t have to be a boxer for the sport to have a positive effect on your life. Boxing is a force for good. It’s incredibly positive. From our point of view, we love the fact that we can be a proper school with the ethos of a boxing gym.

“The results and the student’s achievements at the school and after they leave us are testament to the quality of the teachers, boxers and staff. They all do a brilliant job and we couldn’t do it without them. It is brilliant that Frank has invited our pupils, staff and their families along to his event at the Copper Box Arena next Saturday and we are all looking forward to a great evening of boxing!”

“I was born in Hackney and I grew up in Stratford so I can relate to a lot of you,” said Yarde. “The streets are tough but sport, and boxing especially, has put me on the right path in my life. If I could give any advice to the kids in attendance today it would be to make yourself a leader. Make something of yourself, it’s never too late to change your life around. Work hard towards something and you’ve got a better chance, trust me.”

“Sport has always been a part of what I’ve done day to day,” said Dubois. “I’ve always been around a gym – I was very energetic as a kid and that needed to be controlled in a positive way. I was five when I started boxing as a little nipper. As you go on you get more addicted to it and you want to go further and further.

“It is brilliant to see how the discipline of boxing is being used to help the students here at The Boxing Academy and it’s a pleasure to be here today to share my story with them.”

To find out more about The Boxing Academy and the work they do visit www.theboxingacademy.co.uk.

On December 9th Light-Heavyweight ‘Beast’ Anthony Yarde (13-0, 12 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental and European belts against Nikola Sjekloca (32-4-1, 11 KOs) while Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois (5-0, 5 KOs) aims to continue his KO streak when he faces former Anthony Joshua opponent Dorian Darch (12-5-1, 1 KO) in his sixth contest.

Remaining tickets for The Boys Are Back In Town priced at £40 (Upper Tier), £50 (Lower Tier), £70 (Floor), £100 (Floor), £150 (Floor) and VIP/Hospitality £250 are now on sale via See Tickets, Eventim and Ticketmaster:

See Tickets

0871 230 7148

www.seetickets.com