Frank Galarza inks with AC Sports Management

Jr.Middleweight contender Frank Galarza, 17-2-2(11kos) has hired Adrian Clark of AC Sports Management, LLC to guide his career moving forward. Galarza is coming off of consecutive losses against current Jr.Middleweight champ, Jarrett Hurd and former Jr.Middleweight champ, Ishe Smith.





The 31 year old from Brooklyn, New York is hoping to get back on track and finish his career strong.

“I know that I have a lot of fight left in me. The past 2 years were tough but that’s the business for you. I am glad to have the right team behind me, now. Big things ahead,” said Galarza.

Galarza climbed to contender status with a limited amateur background. His 2014 knockout of then undefeated John Thompson gave attention to the hard punching Brooklynite who has 11 knockouts in 17 of his wins.

Adrian Clark of AC Sports will come in as Galarza’s primary representative but he will be joined by Frank’s former manager, AJ Galante as a special advisor.

“It wouldn’t be right if AJ was not involved. I reached out to AJ and told him that I wanted to work for Frank but he (Galante) had to be on board. I am excited to work with Notorious FG and AJ. This will be a great team effort”. Clark stated.

Clark did not specify a date of Galarza’s return but mentioned that he has been in contact with a few promoters interested in signing Galarza.