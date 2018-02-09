Frank De Alba suffers cut in sparring; Mykal Fox – Ricardo Garcia & Kermit Cintron – Marquis Taylor co-main events on February 13

Junior Lightweight contender Frank De Alba suffered a cut in his last day of sparring and will not be able to compete against Carlos Padilla in the main event of King’s Promotions packed card on Tuesday, February 13th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

Undefeated super lightweight Mykal Fox (15-0, 4 KOs) of Baltimore, MD will take on Ricardo Garcia (14-1, 9 KOs) of Dominican Republic, also two-time world champion Kermit Cintron (39-6-3, 30 KOs) of Reading, PA. will do battle with Marquis Taylor (8-1) of Houston, Texas as the card will feature a pair of eight-round co-feature bouts.





“It’s unfortunate that Frank got hurt, but we have two excellent fights that will now top the bill,” said King’s Promotions CEO Marshall Kauffman. “This is a terrific card from top to bottom, and we look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday night.”

In six-round bouts:

Colby Madison (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Owings Mills, Maryland will fight Dante Selby (2-3-1) of Philadelphia in a heavyweight bout.

Blake Mansfield (5-1-1, 3 KOs) of Burlington, NC will fight Darryl Bunting (3-2-2, 1 KO) of Asbury Park, NJ in a middleweight tilt.

In four-round bouts:





Michael Coffie (1-0, 1 KO) will take on pro debuting Nicoy Clarke of Jersey City, NJ in a heavyweight bout.

Martino Jules (2-0) of Allentown, PA will fight Malik Loften (1-0, 1 KO) of Suitland, MD in a featherweight bout.

Juan Sanchez (4-0, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA will take on Sergio Aguilar (2-6, 2 KOs) of Homestead, FL in a featherweight bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.