Frank De Alba looking for big fights but 1st must get past O’Shaquie Foster this Friday

Junior lightweight contender Frank De Alba feels that 2018 could be his year. He first he must get past O’Shaquie Foster in the headline bout THIS FRIDAY NIGHT!! at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center.





The bout, which is scheduled for eight-rounds tops a 6-bout card that is promoted by King’s Promotions.

In the six-round co-feature pitting cruiserweights Luther Smith (9-2, 8 KOs) of Bowie, MD taking on Elvin Sanchez (8-3-1, 6 KOs) of Paterson, NJ.

De Alba of Reading, Pa. will be making his first start in over a year as bouts fell through due to opponents not making weight, and De Alba suffering a cut in training just days before his last scheduled in February.

De Alba has been working hard through all of his bad luck.





“My training has been great. It’s been a long time. I was scheduled for November and my opponent missed weight by 14 pounds. Then in February, I got cut six days before the fight. Through it all, I have been training. I took a week off, and then I was right back in the gym, and for that, I don’t think I will have any ring rust. I have been training for fights in the last year, it may say I haven’t fought, but I have been staying busy,” said De Alba.

In Foster, he is facing a tough fighter who hopes to resurrect his career after a couple of losses set-back the one-time touted prospect.

“Foster is a slick fighter. I have seen him on film two or three times. He is a good test, a risky fight, but this is what this sport is all about. I need these fights to get to the next level. I just have to take the fight to him.”

De Alba feels that a win on Friday night will not only get him his 6th consecutive win, but a significant fighter later in the year.





“Whatever a win does, it will lead to something better in my career. Hopefully a regional title fight and a world ranking.”

Friday night will be the 5th start for De Alba at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center, and the 30 year-old is ready to put in a good performance for his fans.

“I love fighting there. It is a close commute for my family and fans. I expect there to be a nice crowd for me on Friday. I want everybody to purchase tickets, and they can expect fireworks.”

In six-round bouts:

Craig Callaghan (17-1, 7 KOs) of Houston, TX will fight Cesar Soriano Berumen (28-37-2, 17 KOs) of Iztacalco, MX in a welterweight bout

IIn a battle of undefeated welterweights, Jesus Perez (3-0, 1 KO) of Reading, PA squares off against Anthony Sonnier (3-0, 2 KOs) of Seattle, WA

James Robinson (4-9-4, 1 KO) of York, PA will take on Greg Jackson (8-5, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia in a junior middleweight bout.

In a four-round bout:

Martino Jules (3-0) of Allentown, PA will take on Vincent Jennings (5-4, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI in a featherweight bout.