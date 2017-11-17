Frank De Alba ready for Ivan Najera on Nov.21

Frank De Alba is ready to close out 2017 with a bang when he takes on Ivan Najera (17-3, 8 KOs) in the ten-round super featherwight bout Tuesday night. November 21st at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.





De Alba of Reading, Pa. has a record of 22-2 with nine knockouts.

The 30 year-old De Alba will be looking for his 6th consecutive victory as he has had a terrific year with wins over German Meraz and Ryan Kielczewski (26-2) in 2017.

“Everything is good. I put in a hard eight-week camp,” Said De Alba.

De Alba and Najera were originally supposed to get together earlier this year, but Najera had to pull out.

“I am excited to be able to finally get in the ring with him. We were supposed to fight in June. He pulled out at the last minute and that made me angry, because I trained hard for a full camp, but now I finally get my opportunity to fight him.”





A win over Najera and a 6th straight win will De Alba should facilitate big opportunities for De Alba in 2018.

“A win over him will have me on top and on my way. It will set me up for a big opportunity in 2018. Hopefully a win will get me a shot at one of those major regional titles and then eventually a world title. I just hope everyone comes out and support this show on Tuesday. Everyone knows when a Puerto Rican fighter and a Mexican fighter get together, the fight usually produces fireworks and Tuesday night should be no different.”

In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated Mykal Fox (14-0, 4 KOs) of Forestville, MD takes on Manuel Reyes (11-3-1, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles in a junior welterweight bout.

Also in an eight-round bout, Victor Vasquez (8-3, 3 KOs) of Yonkers, NY will square off with undefeated Ricardo Garcia (14-0, 9 KO’s) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in a lightweight fight.





An exciting undercard has been put together that will features some of the best prospects in the Lehigh Valley:

In four-round bouts:

Highly-touted prospect Joseph Adorno (4-0, 4 KOs) of Allentown, PA will take on Jahaziel Vasquez (1-4) of Monterrey, Mexico in a super featherweight bout.

Marcus Bates (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Washington, DC battles Antonio Rodriguez (11-19-1, 5 KOs) of Durango, MX in a super bantamweight bout.

Juan Sanchez (3-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA will take on pro debuting James Early (2-1) of Seat Pleasant, MD in a featherweight contest.

Jose Elizondo (2-3-1) of San Antonio, Texas will fight Hector Bayanilla (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA in a super bantamweight affair.

Michael Polite-Coffie of Brooklyn, NY will make his pro debut against Ralph Alexander (0-1) of Lanham, Maryland in a heavyweight fight.

Harold Lopez (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA will take on Jerrod Miner (1-0) of Philadelphia in a light flyweight fight.

Martino Jules (1-0) of Allentown, PA will take on Weusi Johnson (2-6) of Wilmington, Delaware in a featherweight bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.