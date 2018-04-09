Frank De Alba battles O’Shaquie Foster on Friday

A terrific eight-bout card has been assembled for THIS FRIDAY NIGHT!! at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center.





6 undercard bouts have been added to the already announced eight-round super featherweight main event that will pit Frank De Alba (22-2-2, 9 KOs) of Reading, PA taking in O’Shaquie Foster (12-2, 8 KOs) of Houston, TX.

Also previously announced is the six-round co-feature pitting cruiserweights Luther Smith (9-2, 8 KOs) of Bowie, MD taking on Elvin Sanchez (8-3-1, 6 KOs) of Paterson, NJ.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.

The 30 year-old De Alba has a six-year professional who has wins over Andrew Bentley (1-0), Jose Bustos (8-2-3), Bernardo Gomez Uribe (16-3), Kiun Evans (12-2-1), De Alba has had some tough luck as he has had several fights fall through for different reasons. This will be his 1st bout in just over a year as in his last bout where he won a eight-round unanimous decision over Ryan Kielczewski (26-2) on April 4th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center. De Alba has won five straight.





Foster, 24 years-old, was a highly decorated amateur standout. Foster advanced to the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials where he lost to unbeaten contender, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Diaz. Before that, Foster was a 2010 PAL National Champion, a five-time Ringside National Champion and two-time National Junior Golden Gloves Champion.

Foster is a six-year professional who won his first eight bouts. Foster has wins over three undefeated fighters including Devin Parker, Lavisis Williams, and his last bout when he defeated Kaylen Alfred on January 20th in Houston.

Smith, 39, is a three-year professional, who has stoppage wins over two undefeated foes Mike Marshall and Darnell Pierce.

Smith is coming off a 4-round split decision loss to perennial spoiler Lamont Capers on November 30, 2017 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.





The 37 year-old Sanchez is a 10 year professional who has knockout wins over undefeated Venroy July (13-0-2) and in his last bout when he stopped Khalib Whitmore (6-1) on August 11, 2017 in Philadelphia.

In an eight-round welterweight fight, Craig Callaghan (17-1, 7 KOs) of Houston, TX will fight Cesar Soriano Berumen (28-37-2, 17 KOs) of Iztacalco, MX.

In six-rounds bouts:

Juan Sanchez (5-0, 2 KOs) of Allentown, PA takes on Vincent Jennings (5-4, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI in a featherweight bout.

In a battle of undefeated welterweights, Jesus Perez (3-0, 1 KO) of Reading, PA squares off against Anthony Sonnier (3-0, 2 KOs) of Seattle, WA

In four-round bouts:

Denis Okoth (2-0-1) of Siaya, KEN fights Greg Jackson (8-5, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia in a welterweight bout.

Martino Jules (3-0) of Allentown, PA will take on Phillip Davis (1-1-1) of Worcester, MA in a featherweight bout.

James Robinson (4-9-4, 1 KO) of York, PA will look to upend Laured Stewart (3-0, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, NY in a junior middleweight bout.

