Francis Chua re-signs with Tony Tolj as he eyes titles and cleaning out domestic lightweight division

All action Lightweight Francis Chua has re-signed with Australian boxing chief Tony Tolj as he looks to continue his progression in the professional ranks in what is already shaping up to be an exciting 2020.





Chua holds a victory over highly rated Kye Mackenzie, who was WBO #2 at the time and has competed for WBA regional honors in the pro ranks despite being under ten fights in.

Chua discussed his career progression so far. He said, “I’m very grateful to how my career has gone so far and I have to thank all of my team and especially to the Big Bossman Tony Tolj who has guided me in the right way at the early stages of my career.

“The early parts of your career are crucial to building towards a successful career. If you get the early parts wrong it can ruin you for good. Fortunately, Tony has guided me very well and got me some good opportunities so far. I know if I keep working hard I’ll get more and more opportunities going forward like all of Tony’s fighters do. I loved fighting in front of 40,000 when I took on WBO #2 Kye Mackenzie on the Mundine Horn undercard, everyone thought we were crazy but our team had belief. It was Australian boxings upset of the year. At Onyx it’s a team atmosphere, and our team is doing great.





“I’ve enjoyed my first couple of years as a pro. I feel I am improving all the time and becoming a more well-rounded fighter. I’m excited for the future with Dragon Fire Boxing.”

Chua has been a part of two great clashes with highly rated Kye Mackenzie, and the Western Australian native opened up about the possibilities of a trilogy.

Chua said, “I’d love to clean out the domestic division and do a trilogy and I believe it’s a fight that will happen at some point. Kye is a quality fighter and I respect him a lot, but I believe and most fans thought I won the rematch but I didn’t get the decision and we move forward & if we do a trilogy I will emerge victoriously.





“If the Mackenzie fight doesn’t happen however, it’s not the end of the world. I’ve got plenty of options and I’m grateful to my management for getting me those opportunities when they come. I would also love to take on IBF & WBO #11 Jacob Ng who is a great fighter and both our teams and discuss that fight on numerous occasions but it was a fight truly worthy on a big show.

“There is always the Thunderdome events in Perth and I want to continue to build my experience and look to win titles by taking on the best. That is what I really want going forward and I know that if I stay solid in the gym, I will get there when the time is right. All I want to do is make my family, friends and country proud, The Removalist is here to take out all the lightweights!!”