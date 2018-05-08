Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn fights on 6/22

With her long-time rival, Claressa Shields, moving down to middleweight, Baltimore’s Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn will finally be getting her own deserved chance to shine.





One of the best female fighters in the world not currently holding a world title, Crews-Dezurn (3-1, 1 KO) will return to the ring for a six-round fight on the non-televised undercard of the blockbuster “It’s Our Time to Shine” event featuring two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and current Unified Women’s Super Middleweight Champion Shields attempting to become a two-division world champion against unified 154-pound champion Hanna Gabriels for the vacant IBF and WBA Women’s Middleweight World Championships.

The main event will be televised live on SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION (10 p.m. ET/PT) and will also feature highlights of Unified Women’s Middleweight Champion Christina Hammer as she defends her WBC & WBO Titles in her U.S. debut against former world champion Tori Nelson.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Masonic Temple Box Office at (313) 832-7100. VIP tickets are priced at $300, ringside tickets at $125, and remaining tickets at $75, $50 and $35.

Not long ago, Crews-Dezurn, an eight-time national amateur champion and two-time medalist at the World Amateur Championships, looked to be the face of American women’s boxing before Shields, a younger boxing prodigy, stole much of her thunder and her spot on the inaugural women’s Olympic boxing team.





The pair faced each other again in their simultaneous pro debuts in late 2016, with Shields winning a decision.

Since then, Crews has signed with Shields’ promoter, Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions, and won three straight fights in impressive fashion.

“Training is going good,” said Crews-Dezurn. “I’ve been helping my husband Glenn get ready for his next fight, so I’m already in great shape. I’m very happy to be getting back in the ring.”

An entrepreneur, singer, and business student in addition to boxing, the charismatic Crews-Dezurn is as marketable as any fighter could be, but has been forced to live in the sizable shadow cast by the success of Shields.





However, now that Shields is off chasing a showdown with German counterpart Christina Hammer at middleweight, the super middleweight division has an opening for a new world champion.

“I’d like to be fighting for a title within the next year,” continued Crews-Dezurn. “I know in my heart I’m right there with the best super middleweights in the world. I just need to keep working hard and let things happen like they should.”

Promoter Salita, a champion of women’s boxing and one of the main forces behind its resurgence, says Crews-Dezurn’s day is coming soon.

“Franchon will be world champion in the not-too-distant future,” he said. “She has all the skills and she works very hard to reach her goals. She deserves all the success she will have. I’m happy to be promoting her career. She’s a very special fighter and person.”

Crews-Dezurn’s opponent is currently TBA. “It’s Our Time to Shine” is presented by Salita Promotions.