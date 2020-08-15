Frampton vs. Traynor undercard: Afori battles Sharp

JEFF OFORI BELIEVES he is ready to take advantage of the opportunity afforded to him by fighting Archie Sharp TONIGHT, live on BT Sport 2.

The 30-year-old from Tottenham returns to the ring against Sharp, having suffered defeat up at super lightweight when he was stopped by Ohara Davies in the Golden Contract back in February.

Davies just proved too big and strong for the undersized Ofori but he will have no such shortcomings tonight and is grateful a further opportunity to shine has come his way.

“Definitely, it is another big chance for me,” said the 10-2-1 man who turned pro in May 2017. “I’ve had a good seven or eight weeks to prepare for this so I’ve got no complaints at all, it was fair play, they told me early and I’m ready and raring to go.

“I rolled the dice against Ohara but I still believed I could win that fight. My experience probably let me down. This will definitely be easier.”

Ofori is no stranger to Sharp with the pair being on friendly terms from sparring sessions ahead of his Southern Area lightweight success against Jumanne Camero and Sharp’s defeat of Lyon Woodstock.

“He is a good fighter, man. We sparred each other when we were both going for our first titles, which we both won, so there is history there.”

“I am not there to make up the numbers so you are going to have a very entertaining fight.

“This fight is going to be very endurance based with a very fast pace. I am going to have to get a bit mean and nasty when it gets down to it, so you will see the best of him and you will definitely see the best of me.

“He said he is ready for me to come forward and I don’t know what his game plan is. Mine is to box to the best of my ability and to be the hunter.”

“This will turn my whole life around. I am not going in there to play any games as I cannot afford to let this opportunity slip.

Live Coverage on BT Sport 2 begins at 8pm TONIGHT