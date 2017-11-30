Frampton visits Mukuru boxing club to raise awareness for Trócaire

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton visited Mukuru boxing club in Nairobi on Thursday as he rounded off his trip to Kenya to raise awareness for Trócaire’s Christmas charity appeal.

The Belfast native flew to the east-African country last Monday, along with his wife Christine, where they were aiming to boost the profile of Trócaire’s #UntilLoveConquersFear appeal.

The campaign hopes to raise funds of over €1million/£1million for thousands of people in impoverished areas.

Mukuru is one of the biggest slums in Nairobi, with an estimated 700,000 people living in various villages in the area, and an example of the poverty-stricken regions Trócaire are hoping to help.

Carl took part in a pads session – watch here – with a local head coach, Eric, in Mukuru while he was delighted to meet children who train at the local club.

“The kids here never stop smiling no matter what the situation,” said Carl. “They’re full of joy and positivity.”

MTK Global, who advise Carl on boxing matters, wish to commend the fighter’s initiative in raising awareness for Trócaire’s appeal.

“It’s great to see Carl and Christine take the time to visit Kenya to support such a good cause,” said Paul Gibson, MTK Global Director of International Operations. “All of us at MTK Global hope the trip has been a great success in helping to bring awareness to Trócaire’s Christmas appeal campaign.”

To support Trócaire’s Christmas charity appeal & #UntilLoveConquersAll campaign, please visit – trocaire.org