Carl Frampton talks October 5 Tyrone McCullagh card

Belfast heroes Carl Frampton, Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan are basking in a boxing ‘boom’ for the city and looking forward to MTK Global’s October 5 show – live on BoxNation.





The Titanic Exhibition Centre plays host to MTK Global’s first ever Belfast show – headlined by the popular and unbeaten Tyrone McCullagh challenging for the WBO European super-bantamweight title.

In addition, the recently-crowned BUI Celtic light-heavyweight king Steven Ward, former European middleweight champion Conrad Cummings and world-ranked Australian featherweight Nathaniel May are pushing to steal the limelight.

A truly stacked card also features Paddy Gallagher bidding to become a three-time Celtic welterweight champion, fast-rising duo Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly, heavy-handed local Padraig McCrory, towering lightweight Gary Cully, title-hunting Marco McCullough and Commonwealth medallist Sean McGlinchey.

Frampton, who is preparing to try and become a three-time world champion against Josh Warrington on December 22, says the night represents yet another box ticked in a flourishing environment.





‘The Jackal’ said: “It’s another great show for a great boxing city. We’ve had so many of them lately – at The SSE and then at Windsor Park last time out.

“These kind of shows are headlined by significant title fights and we’ve got that with McCullagh v Josh Kennedy, which is an excellent match-up between two unbeaten fighters.

“There are simply too many good fighters on the card to mention but from a personal point of view, I’m looking forward to seeing my good mates Ward and Cummings back in action.”

Two more of Frampton’s old friends – Belfast’s former amateur sensations Barnes and Conlan – are equally excited by the prospect of the ‘Danger at the Docks’ show and particularly supportive of McCullagh’s bid for European glory.





Barnes said: “People need to get down to these shows because you’ll see the next Carl Frampton and the next Tyson Fury on them. You should want to catch them fight at the early stages of their careers.

“Some of these fighters will go on to headline shows at The SSE and Windsor Park. Tyrone can be one of them. He’s a great fighter and I’m pleased for him to be headlining in front of the TV cameras.

“It’s crazy how good boxing is in Belfast right now. There’ve been so many shows here lately and this is going to be another great one.”

Conlan said: “MTK Global has done a great job of putting these shows on. The fact we have this one on in Belfast, it continues the momentum there and builds the younger fighters.

“While these fighters are pushing to get on the big cards, this gives them experience of a proper fight night and it’s good Tyrone has the chance to headline and be the main event.

“It’s fantastic for all the fighters in and around Belfast to have a platform like this.”

