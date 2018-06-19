Frampton: Michael Conlan can become a big name globally

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton believes Michael Conlan has what it takes to conquer the world and achieve global fame.





Frampton (25-1-KO14) has begun preparations for his dream fight at Windsor Park on August 18 but first the city of Belfast gears up to welcome home Conlan on June 30.

Former amateur world champion Conlan has wowed audiences Stateside since turning professional and ahead of his return to his and Frampton’s home city, ‘The Jackal’ is predicting a rosy future.

Frampton said: “Michael Conlan has what it takes to be a worldwide superstar. I can’t wait to see him fight on June 30 and the undercard is phenomenal too.

“In the States he’s with Top Rank and Bob Arum and that man has promoted Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. We’re talking elite names here.





“People like Arum and Frank Warren really know what they’re doing. If Mick plays it right, he has potential to become not just a big name in Ireland but a big name globally.

“When you watch him you can tell he’s just a class act. He’a lovely boxer. He’s very highly skilled and there aren’t many fighters who can compete with him on how skilled he is.

“Mick’s also looking like he is starting to punch a bit harder and that’s something that will continue to develop as he gets older.

“Perhaps most importantly, he has the right mentality and if he plays it right, the sky is the limit for him.”





In addition to Conlan’s clash with the highly-rated Adeilson Dos Santos (19-4-KO15), a colossal undercard features Jack Catterall v Tyrone McKenna, Jono Carroll v Declan Geraghty, Tyrone McCullagh v Joe Ham, Paddy Gallagher v Gary Corcoran, Johnny Coyle v Lewis Benson and much more.

#TheConlanRevolution and #TheJackalsDen will both be broadcasted live on BT Sport.

