FOX Sports Scores Ratings Knock Out with Mayweather vs. McGregor Programming

FOX Sports coverage of Mayweather vs. McGregor Saturday night delivered a resounding ratings knockout with the MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR PRELIMS posting 2,568,000 viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports GO, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fueled by two exciting bouts, as well as anticipation for the main event, the PRELIMS on FOX scored 2,438,000 viewers from 7:00 – 9:00 PM ET, up +71% compared to the 2017 average to date of boxing events on the network (1,427,000) and FOX’s most-watched boxing event since January of 2016. Among A18-49, it was up +155% (1,156,000 vs. 453,000) vs. the average to date for FOX and was the most-watched telecast of the day on any network.





Viewership continued to grow throughout the evening’s broadcast. FOX’s first preliminary bout featuring unbeaten prospect Juan Heraldez scored a decision victory over Jose Miguel Borrego from 7:45 – 8:00 PM ET delivering 2,360,000 viewers. The show peaked with 3,110,000 viewers from 8:45 – 9:00 PM ET, for the end of the exciting 10-round welterweight showdown in which 2008 Olympic bronze medalist Yordenis Ugas edged out a decision victory over former title challenger Thomas Dulorme.

Additional Highlights

The MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR PREFIGHT SHOW on FOX delivered 1,463,000 viewers.

The MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR POSTFIGHT SHOW on FS1 tallied 368,000 viewers, up +15% over the UFC POSTFIGHT SHOW for McGregor-Diaz 2 on the network last August (320,000).





The MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR WEIGH-IN SHOW on FS1 Friday garnered 287,000 viewers, up +288% over the weigh-ins for UFC 202: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 on the same Friday in 2016 (74,000).

Compared to live UFC Weigh-Ins on FS1, this telecast would rank as the third-most watched in FS1 history.

On FS1 Friday, the live Premier Boxing Champions show posted 269,000 viewers, a +35% gain over the lone card on the network last August (199,000). Among A18-49, it was up +174% (93,000 vs. 34,000).

FS1 MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR Postfight Show Quotes and Videos

Woodley on Mayweather’s Victory: “Floyd knew he could figure him out and walked him down.”

Jacobs on McGregor: “Conor needs the respect for taking on the best boxer of our generation. He showed he had the heart and determination to fight.”

Mayweather on fighting McGregor: “I saw in his MMA fights where he’d come and shoot a heavy load in the beginning and then start to fade. I let him shoot his heavy shots early and then down the stretch took control.”

McGregor on Mayweather: “Floyd stayed composed. I give him credit.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – The FS1 MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR POSTFIGHT SHOW was hosted by Kate Abdo, with analysts Dominick Cruz, Daniel Jacobs and Tyron Woodley breaking down the fight. Megan Olivi and Heidi Androl added reports and interviewed Mayweather and McGregor.

Dominick Cruz on his Mayweather vs. McGregor: “It exceeded my expectations. I thought it would last six rounds. Mayweather’s defense help up early. Floyd’s ringmanship helped him. He said ‘I’m going to let him punch me in two or three rounds.’ But he knew if Conor moves back on his heels, he’s less efficient. By the fourth round, Floyd started the forward march and eventually took him out.”

Daniel Jacobs on his opinion of the fight: “Conor won a couple of rounds. You can see he has the skills to pay the bills. He impressed me, but I thought Floyd could have finished this earlier.”

Tyron Woodley on if McGregor earned respect: “No one can say anything about Conor McGregor in the boxing ring. He can fight anyone in there now. Floyd was losing rounds. He knew he could figure him out and walked him down. I know that surprised Conor McGregor. I think Floyd had to figure him out.”

Jacobs on how Mayweather paced himself in the fight: “Conor really slowed down by round five or six. Conor didn’t know how to handle the punches. I give it to the mentality that Mayweather had to give McGregor three rounds. He looked perfect after those three rounds. But I would have liked him to knock him out earlier.”

Cruz on the length of the fight: “This went longer than I thought it would. Both of them said it would end earlier. This was a statement, as much as you thought he should have gotten him out there earlier, he didn’t, because MMA fighters train in boxing. Yes, Conor didn’t have boxing experience. But he has fight experience. We’ve now seen you can transfer the fight experience from MMA to boxing.”

Woodley on how McGregor could have changed his style: “I think Floyd was frustrated early. Conor was throwing those mini pat-pat combinations. He should have used the range and bigger punches better. Using the mini punches, McGregor was fatiguing himself out. He got tired and Mayweather let him get tired.”

Cruz on if it was a good stoppage: “I know Conor wanted to go longer. Floyd was picking it up and he wasn’t going to back off. Mayweather didn’t look tired.”

Jacobs on if the fight was stopped early: “I felt the stoppage could have waited a little longer. I wanted to see him go out. For Floyd to not have any questions. This was still great. It was the job of the referee to protect the fighter. I agree with the decision.”

Woodley on McGregor’s mistakes and if it was ended too early: “I wanted to see a good fight. This was a great fight. I think Floyd would have liked to see him hit the floor. Conor had no more left. He didn’t know how to properly clinch. He would have gotten knocked out later if the ref hadn’t stopped it. This wasn’t a video game. Conor wasn’t going to get his power back. I think Conor was in good condition, but I think he was missing some of his efficiency. He didn’t know how to position his punches. He’s used to being the hammer, but when you’re the nail, things change. It was mental pressure and boxing experience that Conor lacked.”

Jacobs on if McGregor earned some respect tonight: “We saw Conor McGregor have some success early and I was worried. Conor was really landing at will. It took Floyd a while to figure him out. Conor needs the respect for taking on the best boxer of our generation. He showed he had the heart and determination to fight.”

Woodley on if Mayweather’s 50-0 record should have an asterisk: “Not at all. The way Conor went out after Floyd, this was a legit fight.”

Cruz on how the fight played out: “Both these guys did their homework, followed game plans and did their style of fight.”

Cruz on if the loss by McGregor will still benefit him in MMA: “Yes, the mental preparation he just went through for this fight was amazing. You just faced the best boxer of all time. Nobody in mixed martial arts can say that. Now he’ll get his six other weapons back when he fights again.”

Floyd Mayweather on the fight: “I told fans I was going to give them an exciting fight. He was going to land some shots and I was going to move forward. He’s a tough competitor, is still young and has a long career to go. I saw in his MMA fights where he’d come and shoot a heavy load in the beginning and then start to fade. I let him shoot his heavy shots early and then down the stretch took control. He caught me with a couple of punches. He’s got a pretty good punch. ”

VIDEO: Heidi Androl’s full interview with Floyd Mayweather after getting his 50th consecutive win

Here's our full interview with Floyd Mayweather after getting his 50th consecutive win! Is he really done? https://t.co/lfW1tsqNL6 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 27, 2017

McGregor on Mayweather: “He’s not a powerful puncher. I wanted to go on. I’ve never gone 12 rounds. I thought the first four rounds were mind. Maybe he got one. I got fatigued rounds 8, 9 and 10. Floyd stayed composed. He didn’t have a speed advantage. I give him credit. I almost got him with the uppercut. If it had just been a little closer.”

McGregor on what’s next: “I don’t know what’s next. Who’s next? I want to figure out what I did wrong.”

VIDEO: Conor McGregor Interview with Megan Olivi

Here's our full interview with @thenotoriousmma who credits Floyd and ponders what he could've done differently! https://t.co/dcg8wXb3sI — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 27, 2017

VIDEO: Mayweather vs. McGregor highlights and reactions from Dominick Cruz, Daniel Jacobs and Tyron Woodley

https://twitter.com/UFCONFOX/status/901678128350674944



Dana White on what McGregor does next: “I don’t know. We’re not talking fighting right now. We’ll see what he does next.”

VIDEO: Dana White interview

Here's our full interview with Dana White following a fight he was deeply invested in. How does Dana feel now? https://t.co/tykyc0NDdk — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 27, 2017

VIDEO: Why was Daniel Jacobs turned all the way up at the finish of Floyd vs. Conor?