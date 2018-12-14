Fox Sports Premieres Inside PBC Boxing This Saturday

WBC Welterweight Champion Shawn Porter and Former Three-Division World Champion Abner Mares Serve as Analysts with Veteran Host Kate Abdo





FOX Sports today announces the premiere of its new studio show INSIDE PBC BOXING on FOX on Saturday, Dec. 15 (3:00 PM ET). INSIDE PBC BOXING is the official show of Premier Boxing Champions, hosted by Kate Abdo, along with analysts WBC Welterweight Champion Shawn Porter and former three-division world champion Abner Mares. The show also features FOX Sports boxing insider Mike Coppinger, who will add breaking news and special reports.

“FOX Sports is thrilled to be expanding PBC boxing programming with this studio show,” said Steve Becker, FOX Sports Vice President of Production. “We look to go inside the stories of the PBC boxers with in-depth interviews and feature profiles, as well as previews of upcoming fights and breakdowns of the most-recent, thrilling matchups. Having current boxers Shawn and Abner working with us will provide some honest commentary on what’s happening in the sport right now.”

Porter, who makes his first title defense against top-rated challenger Yordenis Ugas live on FOX on Saturday, March 9, 2019 is excited to be a part of the studio show: “Honestly, sports is my thing! It’s a Cleveland thing. That’s what we do back home.” Porter continued, “So, I always knew past competing, I’d want to be involved in TV, talking boxing. To be doing this show on FOX right now is an incredible opportunity for myself, especially because I know the treats [that are] about to be delivered on network television to all the boxing fans out there.”

While Mares is waiting for his next opponent to be announced, he’s enthusiastic about the studio opportunity as well: “I’m thrilled to be a part of FOX Sports’ new boxing show, INSIDE PBC BOXING and working with Kate, Shawn and Mike. I’m looking forward to talking to the biggest names in boxing, helping break down the most exciting fights, and telling viewers what’s really happening inside the ring.”

As a boxing enthusiast, who’s also hosted several FOX PBC Fight Nights, Abdo is thrilled to be a part of the regular studio show. “As a huge boxing fan, I could not be more excited to host FOX’s new INSIDE PBC BOXING show. The PBC stable is second to none, and I can’t wait to shine a light on all that talent. Talking boxing with Shawn and Abner will be zero work, all pleasure.” She’ll also continue to host FOX PBC Fight Nights throughout the year.

Porter (29-2-1, 17 KOs) won the WBC belt with a decision victory over Danny Garcia in September. The Akron, Ohio native won the IBF Welterweight title against Devon Alexander on Dec. 7, 2013, then defended it in April 2014 with a two-knockdown, fourth-round stoppage of two-division champion Paulie Malignaggie, before losing a majority decision loss to England’s Kell Brook in August 2014. His only other loss came in a Fight of the Year-caliber unanimous decision to champion Keith Thurman in June, 2016.

Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) is a strategic and crowd-pleasing boxer-puncher. His five-fight run between August 2011 and May 2015 produced world championships at 118, 122 and 126 pounds. Born in Mexico, Mares’ split decision win over Jesus Cuellar in December 2016 regained him a 126-pound title, but he lost it in a second classic clash with fellow Los Angeles-based, three-division champion Leo Santa Cruz in June of this year.

With the recently announced deal, the FOX broadcast network and FOX Deportes will feature 10 marquee fight nights in prime time each year, while FS1 and FOX Deportes will telecast 12 fight nights annually. The Emmy Award-winning FOX Sports production team will produce more than 175 hours of original PBC boxing content per year across its channels, including INSIDE PBC BOXING on FOX and FS1, PBC COUNTDOWN and PBC FACE TO FACE shows prior to all fights.

All PBC on FOX Sports programming and events will be streamed live on the FOX Sports app. Follow @PBConFOX on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information on FOX Sports, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.