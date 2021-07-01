FOX Sports Offers Extensive Fury vs. Wilder III Preview Programming

FOX Sports is set to air extensive preview programming in anticipation of the July 24 Pay-Per-View trilogy showdown between undefeated WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, beginning Saturday, July 3.

With an intimate look into the camps of both fighters, INSIDE FURY VS. WILDER III (Part 1) premieres Saturday, July 3 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX. INSIDE FURY VS. WILDER III (Part 2) follows Saturday, July 10 at 4:30 PM ET on FOX.

Their first meeting took place on December 1, 2018, and saw Wilder retain his title via a split draw after Fury miraculously rose from a 12th-round knockdown to finish the fight. In their second meeting on February 22, 2020, Fury defeated Wilder by seventh-round stoppage to capture the WBC heavyweight world title. Now, as the two prepare for the highly anticipated trilogy, preview programming coming to FOX Sports includes the three-part INSIDE FURY VS. WILDER III docuseries, as well as the one-hour COUNTDOWN: TYSON FURY VS. DEONTAY WILDER III special.

The INSIDE FURY VS. WILDER III series continues to build anticipation for the heavyweight showdown throughout July, with Part 3 airing Saturday, July 17 at 5:00 PM ET on FOX.

The hour-long COUNTDOWN: FURY VS. WILDER III premieres on FOX on Saturday, July 10 at 5:00 PM ET, going behind the scenes and inside the lives of both fighters as they prepare for their highly-anticipated clash.

The Countdown and Inside Fury vs. Wilder III series are produced by Five Films, the multi-Emmy Award-winning production company founded by Scott Boggins and Craig Jenest that established the popular “athlete-follow” and “team-follow” formats in sports television.

Fury vs. Wilder III Preview Programming (ET)

Program

Date

Time

Network

Inside Fury vs. Wilder III (Part 1)

Saturday, July 3

4:00 PM

FOX

Wednesday, July 7

8:00 PM

FOX Deportes

Inside Fury vs. Wilder III (Part 2)

Saturday, July 10

4:30 PM

FOX

Wednesday, July 14

10:30 PM

FOX Deportes

Countdown: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

Saturday, July 10

5:00 PM

FOX

Friday, July 16

10:00 PM

FOX Deportes

Inside Fury vs. Wilder III (Part 3)

Saturday, July 17

5:00 PM

FOX

Thursday, July 22

10:30 PM

FOX Deportes

