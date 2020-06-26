Welborn, Harper, Ball and Kane Baker Take Centre Stage On Sky

Four BCB Promotions fighters will take centre stage as Eddie Hearn and Matchroom present Fight Camp– an unrivalled summer of elite boxing based at the Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex with the first three weeks shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US – and the final week shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Jason Welborn, Adam Harper, Rachel Ball and Kane Baker all feature and will be in action for Fight Camp 2 & 3 on the 7thand 14th August.

On Friday, 7th August, Liverpool Super-Welterweight Anthony Fowler (12-1, 9 KOs) is Adam Harper’s (9-1) opponent as the Tewkesbury Tornado makes his ring return after a two-year sabbatical from the sport.

Harper lifted the English Super Welterweight strap in his last fight, against the previously unbeaten Bird, and is a former Midlands Area Champion to boot.

Oldham Lightweight prospect Aqib Fiaz (5-0) steps up against Birmingham’s former Midlands Area Champion Kane Baker (13-6). Baker was due to challenge for the English Title before lockdown and still has his eyes firmly set on national honours.

Those two fights feature on a bumper night that is topped by Terri Harper’s (10-0, 5 KOs) defence of her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles against British rival Natasha Jonas (9-1, 7 KOs) headlines supported by Bournemouth’s Chris Billam-Smith (10-1, 9 KOs) defending his Commonwealth Title against undefeated Cardiff man Nathan Thorley (14-0, 6 KOs), on the huge Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 show in Saudi Arabia. Leeds Featherweight prospect Hopey Price (2-0) fights on UK soil again following his win also on that huge Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 show.

A week later and it is Jason Welborn (24-8 7KOs) who tops the bill as he takes on Felix Cash (12-0, 8 KOs) for the latter’s Commonwealth Middleweight Title on Friday August 14.

The Black Country former British Champion, who challenged for the World Title just two fights ago and is hoping to get back in the mix with a win over Cash.

Walsall’s Rachel Ball (5-1) will give Watford Super-Bantamweight Shannon Courtenay (5-0, 2 KOs) her toughest test to date as she looks to make waves in the super bantamweight division.

Recent Matchroom signing Zelfa Barrett (23-1, 14 KOs) meets Ireland’s undefeated Eric Donovan (12-0, 7 KOs) over ten rounds, Northampton Super-Welterweight Kieron Conway (14-1-1, 3 KOs) takes on Rotherham’s Navid Mansouri (20-3-2, 6 KOs), and hard-hitting Super-Middleweight menace John Docherty (8-0, 6 KOs) looks for his second win of the year.

BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson, said:

“We are really grateful to Eddie Hearn and his Matchroom Team for their help and support. To have four of our boxers in huge fights live on Sky is a massive opportunity for them, and our BCB stable.

“We’ve been saying to our fighters throughout lockdown ‘stay fit, stay ready’. Thankfully they have and look at the opportunities that have now presented themselves. We’ll be going there to cause a few upsets and to show that Black Country boxing is on the rise.”