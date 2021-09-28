Foster vs Cunningham on October 9, live on BT sport

JASON CUNNINGHAM has warned Brad Foster that he will be taken into “deep waters” in their triple title showdown next month.

Cunningham will be risking his European Super-Bantamweight championship, while Foster (14-0-2, 5 KOs) will defend his British and Commonwealth titles in their 12 rounder at Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday October 9, live on BT.

Battle hardened Cunningham (29-6, 6KOs) caused a big upset when he took the European crown from Gamal Yafai in May, winning on points.

The Doncaster man knocked down Yafai three times and says: “There are plenty of positives about Brad, but if there is one thing I have got over him it is definitely experience.

“I just believe that it is my time and it might be a bit soon for Brad. I believe I am going to continue where I left off from Gamal Yafai.

“We haven’t seen Brad in deep waters so we don’t know what he’s like when it is time for a proper gut check.

“There is no doubt that I am his hardest test to date without a shadow of a doubt and we will see what Brad is all about.”

Cunningham, 31, who has also held Commonwealth belts at Bantamweight and Featherweight celebrates ten years as a professional in December.

He has never been beaten at Super-Bantamweight and says: “I’ve done it the hard way and come the old school route. I think I have got that bit of respect that I deserve.

“If I beat Brad I pick up the British title and become a three-weight Commonwealth champion. I don’t think many fighters have won three Commonwealth titles at different weights.

“I’m European champion also so there will only be one place to go. There is a lot riding on this fight for Brad and myself.

“If Brad loses he can have a couple years building back up, I can’t go back to that because I am early thirties.

“The world champions are all good fighters and that is a step above. When I beat Brad that is the only step to go.

“I don’t plan on being in boxing for much longer. I have had a brilliant career, I am doing all right. I want to go for it and get the biggest fights I possibly can.

“I know what I want to make for the rest of my career, but health is wealth and I don’t see myself going on too long in this game.”

The British, Commonwealth and European Super-Bantamweight title fight between Brad Foster and Jason Cunningham headlines a night of Championship boxing at Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday October 9.

In a Midlands derby Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (15-0, 6 KOs) will make the first defence of his British Welterweight crown when he faces Kingswinford’s Danny Ball (10-0-1, 4 KOs).

Former World Light-Heavyweight title challenger, Callum Johnson (19-1, 14 KOs) returns in a ten rounder against tough Russian Server Emurlaev.

English Bantamweight champion Liam Davies (10-0, 5 KOs) will also be in action.

