Fornling defends IBF Baltic title against Horejsek on April 21

Sven Fornling (13-1, 7 KOs) is set to defend his IBF Baltic Light Heavyweight title against Karel Horejsek (12-8-3, 10 KOs) on April 21 at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall.





Fornling claimed the IBF belt at home with a unanimous points win over the previously undefeated Arijan Sherifi before going behind enemy lines to secure his first defence against Danish boxer Jeppe Morell in Copenhagen.

The 29 year-old says he is excited to be fighting on a huge card for Swedish boxing, topped by domestic rivals Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat, and aims to prove he is ready to challenge for bigger titles by defeating Horejsek on the undercard of their hotly anticipated European Union heavyweight showdown.

“I’m very eager to step into the ring again – the fact that it is on the card of an event with one of the biggest domestic fights ever, makes it even more exciting. My opponent Karel Horejsek is a very tough fighter. I saw his last fight against a top contender, Rocky Fielding, and he put a lot of pressure on him,” he says.

“He looks fit and he looks strong so I expect a war in the ring! He will come forward and try to get on the inside and trade shots, while I will try to keep the distance and control the fight from there, but if it does come to close combat, I’m happy to give him a lesson in dropping bombs from up close as well.

“I want a bigger title fight after the summer, it’s been a long time coming, and I feel I’m more than ready for bigger fights. At the same time, I know I must take it one fight at a time. I cannot afford to overlook this opponent, so right now, all my full focus is on beating Horejsek. I eat, sleep and live for April 21 at the moment.”





Fornling’s IBF Baltic title defence against Horejsek is the third championship contest confirmed for April 21 in Sundsvall. Heavyweight rivals Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat will battle for the European Union belt, while Mikaela Laurén challenges the undefaeted Verena Kaiser for the IBO Female World Super Welterweight strap.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling 077-170 70 70.