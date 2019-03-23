Former Middleweight Champion Sakio Bika Fight Against Lionell Thompson Removed from Premier Boxing Champions on FS1

The match between former middleweight champion Sakio Bika and Lionell Thompson has been removed from the Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 card on Sunday at MGM Grand National Harbor in Maryland.





The fight was taken off of the card after the Maryland State Athletic Commission discovered Bika had a medical issue during his pre-fight examination on Friday.

As a result, the eight-round fight between unbeaten super featherweight prospect Cobia Breedy (12-0, 4 KOs) and Fernando Fuentes (14-7-1, 4 KOs) will now open the FS1 prelims, which begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The FS1 prelims broadcast will also feature Brandon Quarles (21-4-1, 10 KOs) battling Kansas-native Aaron Coley (15-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout, plus Baltimore’s Lorenzo Simpson (2-0, 2 KOs) taking on Jaime Meza (pro debut) in a four-round super middleweight attraction.





The event is headlined by two-division world champion Lamont Peterson taking on former junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets in a 12-round welterweight match that headlines PBC on FS1 and FOX Deportes beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and HeadBangers Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.mgmnationalharbor.com/.

ABOUT PETERSON VS. LIPINETS

Peterson vs. Lipinets is a Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes event that is headlined by former two-division world champion Lamont Peterson taking on former 140-pound champion Sergey Lipinets in the main event.

In the co-main event Anthony Peterson, Lamont’s brother, will face former champion Argenis Mendez, plus super welterweight contender Jamontay Clark takes on unbeaten Vernon Brown as part of the telecast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FOX, FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.

For more information: visit www.premierboxingchampions.com, http://www.foxsports.com/presspass/homepage and www.foxdeportes.com, follow on Twitter @PremierBoxing, @PBConFOX, @FOXSports, @FOXDeportes, @MGMNatlHarbor, @TGBPromotions, and @Swanson_Comm or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/PremierBoxingChampions, www.facebook.com/foxsports and www.facebook.com/foxdeportes.