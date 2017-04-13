Former Kick-Boxer Davies Promises To Be A Welter-Belter

Tividale’s Ryan Davies plans to remain a welter belter as he makes the transition from kickboxer to paid pugilist at the weight.

The 24-year-old is preparing to become a pro with a four-round bow against Matthew Ashmole in Birmingham later this month.





He features on Errol Johnson’s BCB Promotions bill at the Icknield Road fight scene, in the Edgbaston area of the second city. The show, on Friday, 28th April, has been titled ‘Heavy Artillery.’

Davies comes into the code under the tutelage of another former kickboxer, Tyler Shakespeare, who has also brought Kyle Williams across the sports.

‘Rhino’ Davies is like a bull at a gate waiting to get started and, like Williams, will keep his hand in kickboxing as an instructor, for him at the School of Black Belts in Oldbury.

He seized an ISKA world crown in his former calling and has set his sights on big belts again in boxing, with the British title his target.

Welshman Ashmole, 36, is a regular on the circuit and has racked up 34 pro bouts, only failing to see the final bell on five occasions.

He told bcb-promotions.com: “It’s a new challenge, but guts is my game and I want that title. I live the gym and I’m always on it, getting as fit as I can be.

“You can outwork an opponent in any sport and I don’t think many opponents will be able to match me for my engine and desire.

“I’m training harder now than I ever have in kickboxing, because I want to do as well as I possibly can in boxing. My ambitions are high, but so is my dedication.”

The main event of ‘Heavy Artillery’ will see Wolverhampton’s Josh Burke and Coventry’s Dilly Singh contest the vacant British Challenge cruiserweight title over eight rounds.

Brummies Luke Heron, Ijaz Ahmed and Aaron Murphy won’t have far to travel to take their places on the show. Heron and Ahmed are middleweights, while cruiser Murphy makes his pro debut.

Leamington’s Michael Cole features at super lightweight, with Old Hill’s Manny Zaber a second Black Country presence completing the line-up at super feather.

Tickets, which have been priced at £35 standard and £60 VIP ringside, are available now by calling 07961 294 209.