Former Hatton Man Evans Eyeing Something Big

Wednesbury’s Sam Evans has “something big” in the pipeline after cutting his ties with boxing legend Ricky Hatton and heading home.

Evans’ manager Errol Johnson is trying to land his charge a major fight in 2018 after a keep-busy contest this Saturday night (December 9).





The 21-year-old super welterweight will rack up 10 victories from 11 pro contests – the other a draw – if he can come through a four-rounder successfully.

He’s a part of BCB’s second offering at the Imperial Banqueting Suite in Bilston, with the Johnson’s promoted bill titled ‘Festive Fight Night.’

Evans split from former two-weight world champion Hatton’s coaching stewardship after his last contest, an eight-round stalemate with Owen Jobburn. A rematch with Jobburn is not in the works at present, though, with a title opportunity for Evans at the top of his thoughts.

Johnson and Paul Mann now work his corner as will his father, Taffy, when he’s obtained a seconds licence from the British Boxing of Control. Until then, he’ll lead his son to the ring.

“It’s been a great camp,” Evans told bcb-promotions.com. “I’ve been training twice a day and doing my running between the morning and evening sessions.





“Ironically, I’m doing more one-to-one stuff now than I was with Ricky, where we’d train once a day and do our own thing after that. I’m pleased with the new coaching team I have and it was the right time for me and Ricky to part ways. I’d been thinking about making a change for 12 months, to be honest.

“We haven’t fallen out, we are still on good terms and I thank him for everything he’s done for me. I wouldn’t be where I am without him.

“It’s good to be home, though, and be able to come back to my own house and see my family each evening. With Ricky, I’d be staying in Hyde from Monday to Friday.

“My dad getting his pro coach’s licence soon and, when he does, he’ll be in my corner as well. He’s been a big support to me.“I don’t want to reveal what Errol and I have been talking about until it’s all confirmed but it’s massive for me, I can tell you.”





Black Country boys Tommy Ghent and Danny Ball feature elsewhere on the card, as does Irishman Steven Power. All are coached by Richie Ghent. Swadlincote’s Connor Parker complete the card.

Tickets for the show are still on sale, by contacting the boxers on Facebook or online at iboxingtickets.com.

They are priced at £35 standard and £60 ringside, the latter option to include food. It will be £40 entry on the door come fight night.