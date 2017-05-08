Former French Champion vs. European Champion For WBF World Crown

Another top-class World Boxing Federation (WBF) women’s world championship fight will take place on Friday May 12 in Royan, France, as former French national champion Ericka Rousseau fights European champion, and compatriot, Angelique Duchemin for the vacant WBF Womens World Featherweight title.





Local girl Rousseau, 11-1 (0), must be considered the underdog, despite the fact that she can count on support from the majority of the crowd at the Gymnase Espace Cordouan. A pro since 2013, she won the French title in 2014 but never defended her belt.

This past January she challenged for the European championship, but lost a close decision to Licia Boudersa, also from France, in her opponents home-town of Lille. Some ringsiders felt Rousseau (30) was very unlucky to lose that fight, and now she gets a chance to redeem herself by winning a world title.

Angelique Duchemin, 13-0 (3), is the reigning European Super Featherweight champion. After winning the French Super Featherweight title in 2013, and defending it twice, she won the European title in 2015 by defeating undefeated Maria Semertzoglou from Greece.

On April 1 she successfully defended the European title, and now she is ready to make a quick return, and move down in weight, for her chance to become world champion. Only twenty-five years old, she has been a pro since 2012 and has an edge on Rousseau in both youth and experience.

The fight is promoted by Rocboxe, and one of two WBF World title fights in France on May 12. Approximately 950 kilometres away, in Strasbourg, Stephanie Ducastel takes on Argentinian Maria Soledad Capriolo for the vacant World Super Featherweight title.

