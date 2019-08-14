Former Baekhus Coach Backing Hadi Srour To Become World Champion

Hadi Srour (3-0, 2 KOs) will have a familiar face in his corner when he meets Evgenii Vazem (8-7, 3 KOs) on Saturday in Ludwigshafen, Germany with former Cecilia Brækhus coach Georg Bramowksi joining his training team.





Having signed a promotional contract with Team Sauerland following his victory over Zoltan Szabo in March, Srour spent two weeks training with Bramowski in Berlin, where among others the Toensberg-boxer sparred top German talent Abass Baraou, the current WBC International Super Welterweight Champion.

While in the German capital, Srour impressed Bramowski who agreed to join his corner and is backing the 23-year-old to become a future World Champion.

“Hadi is a very talented boxer. After seeing him train in Berlin, I believe he has the ability to fight the best in the world one day,” said Bramowski.





“His mentality and will to win are among his best attributes. He has a positive aggressive attitude to win every fight, and even every sparring session, no matter who he’s facing. I am sure he is capable of becoming World Champion.

“I look forward to working with him and helping him with his fight in Ludwigshafen. I will tell him to perform like he always does and that with a convincing performance and another win he will get a step closer to his dream.”

Srour meets Vazem on the undercard of Vincent Feigenbutz’s IBO International Super Middleweight title showdown with Cesar Nunez, which also features Norwegian female fighter Katharina Thanderz versus Monica Gentili.

All the action from the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle is available to watch live on Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway, and Sport1 in Germany. Tickets are available online via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 01806-570440.

Noni Tenge Set For Third Defense Of WBF World Title

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Super Welterweight Champion Noni Tenge, 19-1-1 (10), will make the third defense of her title on Sunday August 25 at the Indoor Sports Centre in the Mdantsane township of East London, South Africa.

She will be going over familiar ground, as her opponent will be compatriot rival Mapule Ngubane, 8-7-3 (1), who is aiming to make it third time lucky against Tenge, after losing twice on points in entertaining previous encounters.

Tenge, who has been operating at world level for almost ten years, won the WBF International and World Welterweight titles in 2009, and made two defences of the WBF world championship in 2010 before adding the IBF world title in 2011.

In 2012 she suffered her sole defeat, when American Layla McCarter defeated her in a bid to win the WBA World Super Welterweight crown, but in 2012 she picked up the Interim WBA World Welterweight title, before returning to Super Welterweight in 2015 to win her second WBF World title.

Nicknamed “She Bee Stinging”, Tenge is perhaps the most underrated current world champion at Super Welterweight, and many believe she only needs the right opportunity to prove that she can beat all her counterparts on the world scene.

But first she has to get by Ngubane again, and she will know that, based on their previous bouts, it is likely going to be a hard nights work against a foe with a deceivingly mediocre record. However, its a chance to make a statement by winning in more impressive fashion this time around.