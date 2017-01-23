Boxing News 24/7


Floyd Mayweather UK Tour

Floyd Mayweather jr has been hailed as the best fighter in history ahead of his forthcoming UK tour.

Mayweather has three dates lined up in March – starting in Leicester – and according to Brendan Ingle, that gives fans the chance to meet the greatest pound-for-pound fight of them all.


Ingle has produced four world champions – Prince Naseem Hamed, Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter and Kell Brook – since opening the doors of his gym in Sheffield more than half a century ago.

He said: “I’ve seen them all – Muhammad Ali and everyone – and the best I have ever seen is Floyd Mayweather jnr.

“I’ve never seen anyone as good as him. What he did was unbelievable.”

Mayweather won all 49 fights before retiring in 2015, but according to Shane Whitfield, whose Kong Events promote the UK tour, he will fight again.

Whitfield said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if he announces he’s fighting again in September – or maybe next May.”

Fans will get the chance to put their questions to Mayweather in Leicester, London and Liverpool in March.

READ  Manny Pacquiao on Floyd Mayweather fight: “I only lost in the eye of the judges”

The shows will be hosted by Johnny Nelson, the former world cruiserweight champion and host of Sky Sports’ boxing coverage, and tickets range from £40 to £300.

Tickets are available from www.kkongevents.co.uk

